Seahawks 7-Round Mock Draft: Defending Champs Find Kenneth Walker Replacement

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider has built two Super Bowl-winning teams through the draft as he enters his 17th season at the helm. Can Schneider bring a third Lombardi Trophy to Seattle by building through the draft?

Well, the 2026 draft will bring some obstacles to the Seahawks as they look to add to the roster that just won it all. As the defending champs, the Seahawks won't be on the clock until pick No. 32. They also have just four selections in this year's draft. If Seattle stays with just those picks, it would be the fewest number of selections the Seahawks have taken since the 2021 draft, when they only made three picks.

So, it's not a surprise that Schneider made his intention to trade back clear when he spoke with reporters this week.

"It's no secret with us, guys," Schneider said. "We have four picks, so we'll be looking to move back. People are usually understanding that I think we tend to trend backwards, trade back."

Scheider is also looking forward to next year’s draft, which is expected to be a stronger class. Seattle is projected to have four compensatory picks in 2027 due to the lost players in free agency. Including those projected selections, the Seahawks are expected to have 12 picks in 2027.

But as Schneider navigates having very few picks in a draft class that hasn't been highly-touted, the Seahawks have done a nice job at finding diamonds in the rough during his tenure. Schneider has signed the likes of Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse, DeShawn Shead and Jake Bobo as undrafted free agents. The Seahawks have had 32 undrafted rookies make the team’s opening day roster since 2010, which was Schneider's first season running Seattle's football operations.

But before we can look at which potential undrafted free-agent standout Schneider might sign next, let's determine what the Seahawks should do in the draft with this seven-round mock, should they stay put and make each pick.

That said, let’s take a closer look at Seattle’s seven-round mock draft, should they stay put and make each pick.

Round 1 (No. 32 overall): Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Brandon Cisse is among the top cornerback prospects in this year's draft. (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

Did I mention the Seahawks want to trade out of this pick? Moving out of the first round by making a deal with the Arizona Cardinals would make a lot of sense for both teams, as I predicted earlier this week. Such a move would allow the Cardinals to potentially get Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and have him for an extra year of team control with the fifth-year option. And for the Seahawks, they would get more draft picks, of course.

"It’s the pick that everybody wants," Schneider said. "You’re blessed enough to win the Super Bowl, right? (And you’ve got) the fifth-year option right there."

If the Seahawks do not trade down, adding another talented defensive back to a group that lost safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Tariq Woolen in free agency makes sense. Both Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald emphasized connectivity and knowing the type of player they are adding to their culture.

And obviously, the Seahawks want to add talented guys who can play.

Cisse checks all those boxes. He has the measurables Seattle usually covets at corner. At 6 feet and 189 pounds, Cisse ran a 4.41 40 time at his pro day, so he has plenty of speed to develop into a cover corner at the next level on the perimeter.

Cisse also has a relationship with Seattle safety Nick Emmanwori, even though their tenures at South Carolina didn't overlap. Cisse said he played 7-on-7 in high school with Emmanwori and attended Seattle’s NFC Championship victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Round 2 (No. 64 overall): Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Could Mike Washington be Kenneth Walker's replacement? (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The second round has been a sweet spot for drafting running backs during Schneider’s tenure. Zach Charbonnet, Kenneth Walker III and Christine Michael were taken in the second round.

The Seahawks also selected Rashaad Penny late in the first round at No. 27 overall in the 2018 draft.

At 6-1 and 223 pounds, Washington is a big back with elite speed. He led all running backs with a 4.33 40 time at the NFL Scouting Combine.

With Walker leaving in free agency, the Seahawks need another home-run hitter who can score from anywhere on the field. Washington’s 16 rushing touchdowns over the last two years provide evidence that he can develop into that player at the next level.

Round 3 (No. 96 overall): Romello Height, DE, Texas Tech

Romello Height starred alongside David Bailey at Texas Tech. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Height’s teammate David Bailey understandably got the lion’s share of attention, leading college football with 14.5 sacks last season. However, Height put up decent numbers as well, finishing with 9.5 sacks in his final season at Texas Tech.

The Seahawks need more pass-rush help after losing Boye Mafe to the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency. At 6-3 and 240 pounds, Height could struggle to set the edge in the running game. However, Macdonald could put his speed to use as a pass rush specialist in obvious pass situations.

Round 6 (No. 188 overall): Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo

A longtime NFL Scout told me Fuller is one of the most underrated players in this year’s draft. At 6-1 and 200 pounds, Fuller fits the traditional profile of a rangy corner the Seahawks like to use on the perimeter defensively.

He showed decent speed, running a 4.49-second 40-yard time at the combine. Fuller also played safety at Toledo, and that versatility could come in handy for the Seahawks, who need more athletic bodies in the secondary.