National Football League Saquon Barkley Not a 'Secret Weapon,' But He's Tom Brady's First 3-Time LFG Player of the Game Published Sep. 14, 2025 9:11 p.m. ET

Saquon Barkley's decision to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 was a franchise-altering move, and that was apparent again on Sunday.

The Eagles' running back rushed for 88 yards on four yards per carry in their 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. As Barkley stood out in a game where yards were hard to come by for both teams, he also made history again. He won Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game for the third time, becoming the first three-time winner of the award.

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Eagles RB Saquon Barkley | Week 2 DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE Tom Brady awards Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley with the LFG Player of the Game after his big performance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Barkley has given the Eagles a major advantage in big-time matchups over the last two seasons, like Sunday's Super Bowl LIX rematch. However, Barkley downplayed the idea that he's been the difference maker for the Eagles over the last two seasons.

"I wouldn't say I'm the secret weapon," Barkley told Brady with a laugh. "They definitely make me earn every single yard. To come into this environment, this is my first time playing at Arrowhead, you gotta give respect. It was an awesome environment. It was a fun game, tough game. The mindset was whatever it takes, come out here and win. We did that as a team."

While Barkley disputed Brady's notion that he's been the difference maker for the Eagles, it's hard to argue that he hasn't been that player for them. He rushed 2,005 yards in the regular season last year before adding 499 rushing yards in the playoffs. Barkley's 2,504 rushing yards were the most ever by a player in a single season (regular season and postseason combined).

But the Chiefs actually had success slowing down Barkley in the Eagles' 40-22 victory in Super Bowl LIX. He only rushed for 57 yards on 2.5 yards per carry in that game and didn't reach the end zone.

So, Barkley understandably wanted to show out in Sunday's Super Bowl rematch.

"It's rare to have a postseason feel in Week 2," Barkley said. "We're used to that at the Linc (Lincoln Financial Field). To be able to come here at Arrowhead and experience this environment, shout out to the fans here, they did a great job. Shout out to the Eagles fans who all showed up.

"Most importantly, we knew it was going to be a dog fight. We came to fight and we got the win."

Barkley's 13-yard touchdown opened the scoring for Sunday's game in the first quarter. He also had a handful of other carries that helped the Eagles move the ball in a game that turned into a field position battle at points.

However, the play of the game belonged to Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba. With the Chiefs driving to the Eagles' 6-yard line in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, the rookie made a heads-up play when Patrick Mahomes' pass to Travis Kelce bounced off the tight end's hands as he made the grab for an interception.

Mukuba also returned Mahomes' interception to the Eagles' 41-yard line, giving his team short field position. They scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive to take a 20-10 lead at the time.

Even though Barkley and the Eagles' offense were able to get the job done after the interception, the running back jokingly expressed some disappointment that Mukuba wasn't able to return the interception all the way.

"I was losing my mind. I've gotta teach him a little bit how to take it to the house," Barkley said. "But it was hell of a play. We trust our defense. Our motto is: we'll make the plays, bend don't break. You could sense a turnover was going to happen.

"It kind of turned the game around for us."

Tom Brady breaks down Eagles’ win against Chiefs | NFL on FOX Check out Tom Brady’s break down of the Philadelphia Eagles’ 20-17 win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Barkley expressed some disappointment again, though, when he learned from Brady that it was Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons who took down Mukuba.

"I'm definitely going to give him some stuff in the locker room for getting tackled by an offensive lineman," Barkley said.

