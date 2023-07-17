National Football League
Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs do not sign franchise tags, not expected to report to camp
National Football League

Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs do not sign franchise tags, not expected to report to camp

Published Jul. 17, 2023 4:22 p.m. ET

The deadline for players on the franchise tag to sign an extension has come and gone with three of the league's top running backs unable to come to terms on a new deal. 

Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs didn't sign extensions with the Giants and Raiders, respectively, prior to Monday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, according to multiple reports

As neither player has signed the $10.091 million franchise tag tender yet, Barkley's future with the Giants and Jacobs' future with the Raiders are in question. Barkley isn't expected to report to training camp when the team begins practice later in July and his camp has signaled he could sit out past the regular-season opener too, FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano reported. Jacobs isn't expected to report to Raiders training camp when it opens later in July, and it's unclear when or if he'll report to the team this season, ESPN reported

Barkley seemed to react to the news around Monday's deadline. 

"It is what it is," Barkley wrote. 

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was the other player on the franchise tag who didn't come to terms on a long-term agreement prior to Monday's deadline, according to reports. Unlike Barkley and Jacobs, Pollard has signed his franchise tag tender, so he's expected to report to the Cowboys and play out the season on a one-year deal.

How will Saquon Barkley's contract situation impact the Giants this season?

How will Saquon Barkley's contract situation impact the Giants this season?
National Football League
New York Giants
Las Vegas Raiders
