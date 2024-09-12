National Football League Saquon Barkley headlines 5 players who most impressed in Week 1 Updated Sep. 12, 2024 1:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The first week of the NFL regular season is always interesting due to the unknowns and uncertainty ahead of the openers. Coaches have kept their best players on the sidelines and utilized vanilla tactics throughout the preseason to keep their opponents guessing during their preparations. With Week 1 serving as the ultimate reveal of how teams will deploy their stars and utilize various tactics to tip the scales in their direction, my weekly film review enables me to identify a handful of players who deserve kudos for their work in Week 1.

Here are five guys who deserve gold stars for their play in the season openers:

Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

It could be a long year for New York Giants' fans, with Barkley thriving as a multi-faceted threat in Philly. The two-time Pro Bowler amassed 132 scrimmage yards and scored three touchdowns in his debut with his former rival. He displayed his trademark balance and body control and burst with the ball in his hands while also exhibiting the grittiness to rumble between the tackles on downhill runs. Barkley's big-play potential from the backfield adds a dimension to an offense loaded with electric playmakers on the perimeter. With new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore spending extra hours in the lab coming up with creative schemes to get the ball into the hands of the seventh-year pro as a runner or receiver out of the backfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The former No. 1 overall pick was nearly flawless in a dominant performance against the Commanders. Mayfield completed 80 percent of his passes while passing for 289 yards and four scores. The veteran picked apart the Commanders with surgical precision, distributing the ball to seven pass catchers. With Mayfield honing in on Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Rachaad White (the trio combined for 19 receptions, 219 yards, and three scores) to spark the effort, opponents must deal with the Buccaneers' sizzling quarterback and dangerous "Big 3" in Tampa.

Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Credit Andy Reid for digging into his old playbooks to maximize Worthy's talent as a dynamic playmaker. The NFL's "Fastest Man" showed off the 4.2 speed that made him an NFL combine legend while housing a reverse and go-ball for a couple of scores. The plays were seemingly plucked from the playbook that helped DeSean Jackson flourish as a big play specialist under Reid in Philly. As Worthy settles into his role as the designated playmaker/vertical threat in the Chiefs' revamped offense, Reid might pull some sheets from his old playbooks to help his rookie pass catcher impact the game weekly.

Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Buffalo Bills

Perhaps the Bills' top pass-rusher is ready to join the elite ranks after positing a "hat trick" in the season opener. Rousseau wreaked havoc off the edges, tallying six tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble against the Cardinals. The fourth-year pro displayed outstanding hand work, balance, and body control to win with finesse, but the Bills' standout flashes enough power and pop to overwhelm the blocker with brute force. With 20 career sacks in three-plus seasons and a game that is rounding into form, the former second-round pick might emerge as the X-factor on the Bills' next playoff run.

Demarcus Lawrence, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

The veteran turned back the clock with a two-sack effort that reminded the football world of his dominance during his prime when he totaled 24.5 sacks in 2017 and 2018. Lawrence's energy, effort, and pass-rushing expertise were on display as he repeatedly whipped the Browns with an assortment of moves that were enhanced by Mike Zimmer's tactics. Given his impact as a disruptive force off of the edge in the Cowboys' dismantling of a playoff contender, the veteran deserves a helmet sticker for his efforts in Week 1.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

share