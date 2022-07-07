National Football League Sandra Douglass Morgan takes over as Raiders president 59 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Las Vegas Raiders named Sandra Douglass Morgan team president on Thursday, making her the first Black woman to hold the position in National Football League history.

A press conference was held at Allegiant Stadium to officially introduce Morgan on Thursday.

"I am thrilled to join you as we embark on one of the most exciting times in the history of our organization," Morgan said in the letter sent to team employees. "I look forward to meeting each of you in person over the coming weeks."

The Raiders have a strong history when it comes to breaking barriers. Tom Flores was the league’s first Hispanic starting quarterback in 1960 and later became the first Hispanic head coach to win a Super Bowl. Art Shell was the NFL’s first Black head coach in 1989, and Amy Trask became the league’s first female CEO in 1997.

Morgan is the third woman and third African American to be named president of an NFL team, and begin in her new role immediately.

"Let me be clear — I am not here to avoid or sidestep problems or concerns that need to be addressed," Morgan said. "I’ve given long and thoughtful consideration to joining you, and I’ve done so because I believe in the promise of the Raiders. Most importantly, I believe in your core values of integrity, community, and commitment to excellence. I will expect you to embody those and to hold me accountable to doing the same."

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Morgan met with Raiders owner Mark Davis about 10 months ago regarding the role.

"I am thrilled that Sandra has agreed to join the Raiders family," said Raiders Owner Mark Davis in a press release. "Her experience, integrity and passion for this community will be invaluable to our organization. From the moment I met Sandra, I knew she was a force to be reckoned with. We are extremely lucky to have her at the helm."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.