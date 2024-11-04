National Football League
Saints fire head coach Dennis Allen following loss to Panthers, per reports
Published Nov. 4, 2024 10:19 a.m. ET

The New Orleans Saints are moving on from head coach Dennis Allen, who was reportedly fired by the team on Monday after the team's 23-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The loss marked the seventh in a row for New Orleans, which is now 2-7 on the season.

Allen was in his third season as the Saints' head coach, failing to make the postseason in each of his first two years at the helm. He went 18-25 over 43 games.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

