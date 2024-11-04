National Football League
National Football League
Saints fire head coach Dennis Allen following loss to Panthers, per reports
Published Nov. 4, 2024 10:19 a.m. ET
The New Orleans Saints are moving on from head coach Dennis Allen, who was reportedly fired by the team on Monday after the team's 23-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
The loss marked the seventh in a row for New Orleans, which is now 2-7 on the season.
Allen was in his third season as the Saints' head coach, failing to make the postseason in each of his first two years at the helm. He went 18-25 over 43 games.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
ADVERTISEMENT
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
share
recommended
-
2024 NFL Playoff Picture: Falcons, Chargers see fortunes rise; Packers fall back
Lions are NFC's best team, and what else we learned in Week 9
FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 9 picks
-
2024 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
2024 NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Who's really the best team in the NFC?
Cowboys' Dak Prescott knocked out of game at Atlanta with hamstring injury
-
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028
When Patrick Mahomes threw for 734 yards — and lost to Baker Mayfield
recommended
-
2024 NFL Playoff Picture: Falcons, Chargers see fortunes rise; Packers fall back
Lions are NFC's best team, and what else we learned in Week 9
FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 9 picks
-
2024 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
2024 NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Who's really the best team in the NFC?
Cowboys' Dak Prescott knocked out of game at Atlanta with hamstring injury
-
Super Bowl locations, dates for 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028
When Patrick Mahomes threw for 734 yards — and lost to Baker Mayfield