Saints' Derek Carr reportedly fined $14,000 for Michael Jackson-esque TD celebration
Saints' Derek Carr reportedly fined $14,000 for Michael Jackson-esque TD celebration

Updated Sep. 19, 2024 6:56 p.m. ET

Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints ran roughshod on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, winning 44-19 in Arlington, with Carr even dancing in one of Dallas' end zones with a Michael Jackson-themed touchdown celebration just before haltime.

The dance went viral, but it came at a price for Carr, who has been fined $14,000 for his dance moves that included a crotch grab, according to Pro Football Talk.

Carr finished the game with 243 passing yards, three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing), one interception and a 125.0 passer rating, while completing 68.8% of his passes. New Orleans scored a touchdown on each of its first six possessions, with running back Alvin Kamara accounting for four of those scores (three rushing, one receiving). Kamara won Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game award for his efforts as the new FOX NFL analyst called the game from the broadcast booth.

As a whole, Carr has totaled 443 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, one interception and an NFL-best 142.4 passer rating this season, while completing 76.9% of his passes in his first two games under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. The now-2-0 Saints' Week 2 victory came after they overwhelmed the Carolina Panthers at home, 47-10.

Carr, a four-time Pro Bowler, is in his second season with the Saints, who have missed the playoffs in three consecutive seasons.

Next up for Carr and the Saints is a home matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.)

