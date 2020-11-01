National Football League Russ Shreds Niners, Chargers Blow Late Lead 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The afternoon slate of NFL games featured an OT thriller, an AFC West comeback, and a classic Russell Wilson performance.

Check out the major takeaways from the later window of Week 8:

The Seahawks bounce back

Seattle lost a nailbiter last weekend to NFC West foe Arizona, but came to play on Sunday, earning a 37-27 win over another in-division rival in the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle superstar quarterback Russell Wilson dominated the day to the tune of 249 passing yards and four touchdowns, finishing with a 128.3 passer rating.

With the win, Wilson tied Tom Brady for the most wins (including the postseason) by a quarterback in his first nine seasons (101).

In addition, Wilson spread the ball around, throwing two touchdowns to DK Metcalf and two more to rookie DeeJay Dallas.

For San Francisco, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo exited the game at the start of the fourth quarter with an injury, ending the day with 84 yards passing and one interception.

At that point, 49ers' backup Nick Mullens came in and found immediate success, racking up 238 yards through the air and two touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone.

Unfortunately, the injuries continued to mount and the Niners couldn't sneak their way back into the contest late.

The Bolts blow it

Midway through the third quarter, the Denver Broncos found themselves trailing 24-3.

But nothing is guaranteed when division rivals line up.

Over the course of the first three quarters, the Denver offense was pedestrian at best, while LA Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert was dealing.

While the Chargers finished the day with more total yards (485-351), more total plays (84-59), and possessed the ball 12 minutes longer than Denver, it wasn't enough to keep the Broncos at bay.

Denver outscored Los Angeles 28-9 in the second half, including this game-winning touchdown as time expired.

The Chargers became the first team in NFL history to blow four leads of 16 points or more in four straight games.

Snday also represented the fifth time in Chargers franchise history they have blown a lead of 21 or more points.

Saints escape a close call

It was a back-and-forth battle between New Orleans and Chicago, but NOLA came out with a 26-23 win in overtime.

Chicago's defense came up with two big stops late – one in regulation and one in overtime – but the Bears couldn't capitalize on a game-tying 51-yard field goal from Cairo Santos to send the game to OT.

In the extra period, the Saints weren't able to score on their opening possession, but their defense proved clutch with a third-down sack of Chicago QB Nick Foles, effectively ending Chicago's hopes of putting points on the board after stopping New Orleans to begin OT.

With a second chance, Saints QB Drew Brees avoided a similar sack and led the NOLA down the field before Saints kicker Wil Lutz hit a 35-yarder for the win.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.