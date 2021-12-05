National Football League
Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks outlast San Francisco 49ers in wild one Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks outlast San Francisco 49ers in wild one
National Football League

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks outlast San Francisco 49ers in wild one

10 mins ago

The Seattle Seahawks, as many observers on social media will tell you, play extremely interesting games.

That seems to be especially true when the opponent is the San Francisco 49ers.

The two NFC West rivals went toe-to-toe Sunday in a game so bananas it seemed as though momentum swung with the ferocity of a mama bear defending her cubs.

When the dust finally settled on Seattle's 30-23 victory, there were 16 combined penalties, six turnovers, a 73-yard touchdown run off a fake punt, a history-making touchdown run, a game-saving fourth-down stop and a whole lot more.

With that said, what better way to sum up the proceedings than a heavy sampling of the must-see plays from the game?

Homer going the distance

Rather than punting from his own 27-yard line on Seattle's first possession, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll threw an all-time curveball to go up early on special teams.

Travis Homer, the running back turned upback on punts, took the snap and curled around to the left for the 73-yard stunner.

Perhaps that should have served as a warning: This game was not going to be run-of-the-mill.

Peterson makes history

The Niners rattled off 17 straight points to snag a 17-7 lead in the second quarter. The stretch included a Jimmy Garoppolo pass to George Kittle for a 24-yard touchdown to even things up.

Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson got Seattle back on track with a rushing touchdown, his first as a Seahawk, which tied him for 10th on the NFL's all-time touchdown list.

It also set a record for the 36-year-old Peterson, who rushed for a TD with his sixth NFL team — one more team than any other NFL player.

Tight end on the tightrope

Leading by just three following Peterson's touchdown, Garoppolo answered back with a 48-yard touchdown to his tight end Kittle, who somehow managed to tiptoe down the sideline and stay in bounds for the score.

The Niners would miss the extra point, and Seattle mounted a touchdown drive of its own right before halftime to make it a two-point game at the break.

And things were just heating up …

A series of unfortunate events

San Francisco fumbled the kickoff to start the second half, giving Seattle the ball at the 26-yard line.

Wilson appeared to cash in on the gift with a pass to Gerald Everett on third-and-4, but the tight end bobbled — then kicked — the ball up into the welcoming hands of K'Waun Williams.

Jimmy G & Co. couldn't get out of the shadow of the goalposts at Lumen Field, though.

In fact, the Niners went the wrong direction after Williams' impressive interception and ended up giving up a safety to Seahawks defender Carlos Dunlap.

And just like that, the game was tied at 23-all.

Locking down the lead

After Garoppolo tossed a third-quarter interception around midfield, Wilson hooked up with Tyler Lockett to give the Seahawks a 30-23 lead.

Lockett caught what would eventually be the game-winning touchdown, but it's tough to say it was the game-winning play.

Late drama

Seattle had a golden opportunity to put the game on ice, but Niners linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair punched the ball free just outside the end zone to give his team a lifeline.

With just a few ticks more than four minutes left and 98 yards to try and cover, Garoppolo got to work immediately.

He found Kittle — who finished with a game-high nine catches for 183 yards — with a 29-yard pass and the Niners were off to the races.

Then, eight plays later and with 38 seconds left on the clock, the Niners were sitting with a first-and-goal from Seattle's 7-yard line. That was where Seattle buckled down, bottling up a pair of Elijah Mitchell runs for four yards before forcing Garoppolo to throw.

His attempt on third-and-goal fell incomplete, and Dunlap disrupted the fourth-down try with a crucial deflection.

Phew!

The win ended a three-game losing streak for the Seahawks (4-8) and locked up a season sweep of the Niners (6-6), putting the pressure on Kyle Shanahan's team in the hunt for the playoffs.

It might be a case of too little, too late for the Seahawks in terms of making the postseason, but that didn't stop them from celebrating a breathless win against their rivals.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL Odds Week 13: Lines, more
National Football League

NFL Odds Week 13: Lines, more

NFL Odds Week 13: Lines, more
Check out everything you need to know about NFL odds for Week 13, from the final results to the point spreads.
1 hour ago
NFL Top Plays: Week 13
National Football League

NFL Top Plays: Week 13

NFL Top Plays: Week 13
The Steelers and Seahawks both won thrillers. Last up, the Chiefs battle the Broncos on Sunday night. Here are the top plays.
2 hours ago
Murray, Hopkins Return At Perfect Time
National Football League

Murray, Hopkins Return At Perfect Time

Murray, Hopkins Return At Perfect Time
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins returned Sunday to lift the Cardinals to a win and perhaps give a glimpse into the future.
2 hours ago
Goff, Lions Get First Win
Detroit Lions

Goff, Lions Get First Win

Goff, Lions Get First Win
The Lions got their first win of the season, edging the Vikings as time expired in an epic finish for Jared Goff & Co.
4 hours ago
How to Bet Giants-Dolphins
National Football League

How to Bet Giants-Dolphins

How to Bet Giants-Dolphins
Check out the NFL odds on Giants vs. Dolphins, from the point spread to the over/under and expert picks.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes