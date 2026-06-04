Russell Wilson Retires: Seahawks Legend's NFL Career By The Numbers

That's a wrap on a tremendous career.

Former Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson announced his retirement from the NFL in a thank-you video posted on June 3, putting a bow on a legendary career that spanned 14 years (2012-25) and included four teams. Here's Wilson's 14-year NFL career by the numbers:

1: Wilson is first in Seahawks history with 37,059 passing yards, 3,079 completions, 292 passing yards, a 101.8 passer rating and 104 regular-season wins across his 10 years with the franchise (2012-21).

2: The number of Super Bowls he played in (2013 and 2014 seasons with the Seahawks).

4A: Wilson is fourth in NFL history among quarterbacks with 5,568 career regular-season rushing yards.

4B: The number of teams that Wilson played for (he played for the Seahawks from 2012-21, the Denver Broncos from 2022-23, the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 and the New York Giants in 2025).

5A: Wilson is fifth all time with a career 99.3 passer rating.

5B: He threw double-digit interceptions in just five seasons.

9: Wilson had a career 9-8 postseason record, going 9-7 with the Seahawks and 0-1 with the Steelers.

10: The number of Pro Bowl nods he earned.

11: Wilson is 11th in NFL history with 4,056 postseason passing yards.

12: He's 12th in league history with 353 regular-season passing touchdowns.

16: Wilson is 16th in NFL history with 46,966 regular-season passing yards.

27: The number of touchdowns Wilson threw for across 17 postseason games.

30: He threw for 30-plus touchdowns in five seasons: 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

34: He led the NFL with 34 passing touchdowns in 2017.

40: Wilson threw for a career-high 40 touchdowns in 2020.

48: Wilson helped the Seahawks win their first Super Bowl in franchise history in 2013, which was just his second season in the sport, as Seattle annihilated Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII, 43-8.

74: The number of players selected before Wilson in the 2012 NFL Draft; Seattle took Wilson with the No. 75 pick after he played three seasons with the North Carolina State Wolfpack (2008-10) and one season with the Wisconsin Badgers (2011). Of those 74 players, five of them were quarterbacks.

100: He posted a passer rating of at least 100 in seven seasons: 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

110.1: Wilson led the NFL with a 110.1 passer rating in 2015.

2020: Wilson was the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient.

4,000: He threw for 4,000-plus yards in four seasons: 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2020.

4,689: The number of yards Wilson rushed for in the regular season with the Seahawks, which is fifth in franchise history across all players; his 23 rushing touchdowns with the team rank eighth.