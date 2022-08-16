Denver Broncos Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett focused on partnership 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Denver Broncos are entering their inaugural campaign with quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

The Broncos acquired Wilson and a fourth-round draft pick from the Seattle Seahawks for two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock and defensive end Shelby Harris during the offseason. Wilson spent the previous 10 seasons in Seattle, where he beat Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Denver fired head coach Vic Fangio after a third consecutive losing season in favor of Hackett, who spent the previous three seasons as offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson told "Football Morning In America" that Hackett and the Broncos are fostering an auspicious environment.

"It's been fun," Wilson said. "Coach Hackett's been tremendous. George Paton as a leader. The ownership group's amazing here, been super interactive with everybody, but then also our guys, man. The investment of our players every day. We're getting up early. A lot of guys are here early, early, early — like racing to get here, ready to get some extra work, ready to get some walkthroughs in, ready to do whatever on our own.

"That investment is really critical, and it's been showing up on the field. … It's been an amazing journey. I think just the transition has been 100 times better than I ever could've imagined."

Wilson finished last season with 3,113 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 103.1 quarterback rating, completing 64.8% of his passes. He also logged another 183 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He was limited to 14 games due to a finger injury.

The Seahawks' offense finished top-10 in points seven times, top-10 in rushing yards six times and averaged no fewer than 22.1 points per game from 2012-21 with Wilson under center.

The Broncos' passing game and offense as a whole underwhelmed with Teddy Bridgewater as its primary quarterback — and Lock starting three games — in 2021. Denver finished the regular season with 3,856 passing yards (20th in NFL), 20 passing touchdowns (25th), nine interceptions (fifth) and a 91.7 quarterback rating (15th), with their QBs completing 65.4% of their passes (17th).

Apparently, Wilson feels that Hackett is allowing the Broncos to assume control of the team's offense, and in short, he's excited about that opportunity.

"I think the main thing that I've understood is the ownership of us owning our own offense," Wilson said. "Understanding that this has got to be like a player-ran kind of team. We've got to run it ourselves, and coach Hackett gives us the keys to do that, which is great."

Furthermore, a plugged-in individual told "Football Morning In America" that Wilson and Hackett are collaborating well.

"Coach and Russell are not coach-player — they’re partners," said the source.

Wilson will be throwing to wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy with running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams by his side in the backfield.

The Broncos went 7-10 last season, good for last in the AFC West. Wilson, 33, is entering his 11th NFL season and the third season of a four-year, $140 million deal.

Get more from Denver Broncos Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.