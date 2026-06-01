Ranking The NFL’s Top 5 Defenses: Where Do Rams Stand With Myles Garrett?

The Rams continue to tell the NFL world that they’re all-in on winning the Super Bowl.

Just over two months after trading for All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, Los Angeles on Monday acquired reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster deal. The Rams gave up ascending edge rusher Jared Verse and premium draft capital in the trade — a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round selection and a 2029 third-rounder.

With Garrett in the fold, how does the Rams’ defense stack up with the NFL’s best? Here’s my ranking of the league’s top five units in descending order:

5. Philadelphia Eagles

Key additions: OLB Jonathan Greenard (trade), CB Riq Woolen (FA), OLB Arnold Ebiketie (FA)

Key losses: OLB Jaelan Phillips (FA), LB Nakobe Dean (FA), S Reed Blankenship (FA)

Losing Jaelan Phillips in free agency was a big loss for the Eagles, but they shouldn’t lose a step in the pass rush after trading for Jonathan Greenard in April. Before a down year in 2025, the former Pro Bowler had back-to-back seasons of 12 sacks.

Jonathan Greenard dons his new Eagles jersey at OTA workouts in Philadelphia in late May. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The signing of ex-Seahawk Riq Woolen on a one-year deal represents a low risk, potentially high reward boost to what’s already a strong secondary. If edge rusher Jalen Carter is healthy, playcaller Vic Fango has one of the truly elite defenses in the NFL.

4. Denver Broncos

Key additions: DT Tyler Oyedim (draft)

Key losses: DL John Franklin-Myers (FA), S P.J. Locke (FA)

The Broncos last season had the NFL’s best pass rush, the No. 2 total defense and ranked third in points allowed. John Franklin-Myers’ departure in free agency is significant, but Denver still has the core of its defense and drafted defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim, a third-round pick who could suffice as a Franklin-Myers replacement. Denver has had a top-three defense in back-to-back seasons under DC Vance Joseph.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Key additions: DE Myles Garrett (trade), CB Trent McDuffie (trade), CB Jaylen Watson (FA)

Key losses: OLB Jared Verse (trade), CB Cobie Durant (FA)

With Garrett in the picture, the Rams now have the league’s most tantalizing defense. Los Angeles could be truly dominant in stopping the pass — it has added two All-Pro talents in Garrett and cornerback Trent McDuffie — while still being great against the run (the Rams ranked 12th in run defense last season).

But could having such an elite offense — especially through the air — keep Chris Shula’s defense on the field longer than expected? Despite leading the league in scoring last season, the Rams were 14th in average time per drive (2:53).

2. Seattle Seahawks

Key additions: DE Dante Fowler Jr. (FA), S Bud Clark (draft), CB Julian Neal (draft)

Key losses: S Coby Bryant (FA), DE Boye Mafe (FA), CB Riq Woolen (FA)

The Seahawks return 10 full-time starters from their No. 1 ranked scoring defense that led the way to the franchise’s Super Bowl LX victory, but their depth losses aren’t insignificant. If rookie defensive backs Bud Clark (second round) and Julian Neal (third round) play a big role early, Mike Macdonald’s defense may not lose a step.

1. Houston Texans

Key additions: S Reed Blankenship (FA), DL Logan Hall (FA), DT Kayden McDonald (draft)

Key loss: DT Tim Settle (FA)

The Seahawks last season barely edged the Texans as the league’s top-scoring defense (Seattle at 17.2 PPG allowed, Houston at 17.4 PPG allowed). So with the losses the Seahawks have suffered this offseason, the Texans — who also return 10 starters — are in the top spot by default.

Not to mention, an already feared Houston defense added a high-quality veteran safety in Reed Blankenship via free agency and landed Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald in the second round of the draft.