Russell Wilson downplays report of past Seahawks trade effort

Russell Wilson makes his return to Seattle on Monday when the Denver Broncos take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Denver acquired Wilson in March from Seattle, where he spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career. But the quarterback was reportedly almost traded years prior — to the Cleveland Browns for the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, according to ESPN.

The report stated that Wilson was irate at the team for scouting quarterback prospects in 2017 and 2018, namely Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, and had a deteriorating relationship with his long-time head coach Pete Carroll.

When Seattle officially traded Wilson to Denver, the team asserted that the veteran quarterback wanted the move, which he denied. Asked about the previous trade rumors on Thursday, Wilson downplayed it, saying that he "didn’t really pay attention to it," The Gazette reported.

Wilson also expressed appreciation for his time with the Seahawks.

"My experience in Seattle was one-of-a-kind," Wilson told KCNC. "Ten years, I couldn’t imagine those years not being in my life. How special they were and how many games we won and how many amazing thrillers — the Super Bowl we won and everything else. I’m going to think about all those memories, the joy of that, the gratitude of that."

Across his 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Wilson averaged 3,705.9 passing yards, 468.9 rushing yards, 29.2 passing touchdowns, 5.5 rushing touchdowns, 8.7 interceptions and a 101.8 quarterback rating per season, completing 65% of his throws. Wilson and the Seahawks beat Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Prior to a midseason finger injury in 2021, Wilson didn't miss a regular season start for Seattle from 2012-20. He finished last season with 3,113 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 103.1 quarterback rating, completing 64.8% of his throws. Wilson also logged 183 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Denver is coming off a 7-10 campaign and its sixth consecutive season missing the playoffs. The Broncos fired head coach Vic Fangio after three seasons in favor of former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Furthermore, after trading for Wilson, the Broncos extended Wilson, 33, on a new five-year, $245 million deal.

On the other hand, Seattle is coming off a 7-10 season of its own, but with Carroll entering his 13th season as head coach. Geno Smith, who's entering his fourth season with the organization, will get the starting nod at quarterback.

"It will definitely be an experience I’ve never experienced before," Wilson said of making his return to Seattle.