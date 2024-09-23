National Football League
Jayden Daniels nearly flawless for Commanders in 38-33 win over Bengals
Jayden Daniels nearly flawless for Commanders in 38-33 win over Bengals

Published Sep. 23, 2024 11:29 p.m. ET

Rookie Jayden Daniels threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in a remarkably efficient performance, and the Washington Commanders stunned Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 38-33 on Monday night.

Daniels finished 21-of-23 for 254 yards, with the No. 2 overall draft pick setting an NFL rookie record for completion percentage at 91.3%. 

The Commanders (2-1) scored on every possession except for kneel-downs at the end of each half and have not punted or turned the ball over in their last two games.

Neither Washington nor Cincinnati punted or turned it over, the first time that's happened in the Super Bowl era.

Burrow threw for 324 yards and three scores, but the Bengals (0-3) simply couldn't keep up. Cincinnati is off to its worst start since dropping its first 11 games on the way to a 2-14 finish in 2019.

Daniels' first career touchdown pass was a 1-yard toss to eligible tackle Trent Scott to start the second half, the second straight game in which the Bengals gave up a TD to a lineman. And Daniels stayed in the pocket, took a hit and connected with Terry McLaurin from 27 yards out with 2:10 remaining for the game-sealing score.

Terry McLaurin's toe-tapping touchdown iced the game for the Commanders. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In the first half, Washington got rushing touchdowns from Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and Daniels.

McLaurin had four receptions for 100 yards.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

