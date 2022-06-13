Rodgers' indecision triggered Adams trade, Cowherd says

National Football League
1 hour ago

When Davante Adams was shipped from Green Bay to Las Vegas, it came as a surprise. 

Why would Aaron Rodgers' favorite target want out?

"Oh, we found out on a podcast," said Colin Cowherd on Monday, "This is precisely why you don’t talk about retirement."

The Packers reportedly offered Adams more money, and Cowherd said Monday that the Packers are a better organization, playing in a much easier division, and Rodgers is a better quarterback than Derek Carr

In his eyes, it couldn’t simply be family that persuaded Adams to pack his bags and head west.

Davante Adam's recent presser shed some light on his decision to leave the Green Bay Packers. The star receiver talked about conversations he had with his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was transparent with him about weighing retirement.

And it wasn't. Rodgers apparently told Adams that he didn't have much left in the tank before calling it quits. He told Adams he might only play a year or two more. 

"Aaron doesn’t care enough maybe about the team, he’s just got to tell you about what Aaron is thinking and how he’s feeling and what Aaron is going to do," Cowherd said. "Aaron is too smart not to know his words have impact. He just doesn’t care."

Cowherd discussed Russell Wilson leaving Seattle and LeBron James going to Lakers as examples of superstars who kept their exits close to the vest.

"Winning is about strategy," Cowherd said. " … It’s about Aaron, not about strategy or winning. And so in the end, you lost arguably your best wide receiver because you kept saying, ‘Meh, maybe I’ll play one or two years.'"

