Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend thinks star might return to NFL

It was less than a week ago that Rob Gronkowski made a move to squash swirling rumors that he might consider a return to the NFL.

"I'm done with football," he said.

He even said he would turn down Tom Brady if his legendary teammate were to call.

"I would answer, obviously, the greatest quarterback of all time. Ask him how he's doing. Tell him I'm doing good. But I wouldn't go back to football, no," he said.

Gronk's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, isn't so sure. She isn't entirely convinced that the five-time Pro Bowler has shut the door for good.

"I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn’t feel like this one is a forever one. So, I think maybe he’ll come back again," Kostek said, speaking with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. "I feel like him and Tom are just having fun like, ‘Retired, not retired, retired, not retired.’"

Would Gronk actually consider playing again? Shannon Sharpe isn't buying it. He explained why on Tuesday's "Undisputed."

"I think the longer that he's out, the harder it is to come back," Sharpe said. "Gronk is enjoying his life right now. I don't know that Gronk is going to be out there running and lifting and doing all the things that it would take for him to come back. … I believe Gronk is done."

Skip Bayless, however, disagreed.

"We know that Brady and Gronk both like to toy with the media and the fans about ‘will he or won’t he?'" Bayless said. "The difference between Rob Gronkowski right now and Shannon Sharpe at the end of his career? He has a chance to go back and play with his guy [Brady], the GOAT, to play for a very good team that has a real shot at winning a Super Bowl this year."

Bayless said that because of this, Gronk will monitor how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do this season, and potentially eye a midseason return.

Gronkowski was a key cog on championship teams in Tampa and New England. His legacy as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history is secure. Would he delay his march to Canton for another run at a championship? Bayless thinks so.

"The opportunity is too great," he said.

