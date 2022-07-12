Rob Gronkowski 'done' with NFL, even if Tom Brady calls again

National Football League
51 mins ago

Rob Gronkowski has quit football before, only to have the lure of running it back with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay too enticing to turn down.

This time, though, he says his retirement is for good.

The star tight end has declared he's really walking away this time, turning his focus to other business ventures and his family.

"I'm done with football," said Gronkowski on Tuesday.

He added: "Love the game. Definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me, and relationships, obviously here in New England Patriots for nine seasons and down in Tampa for two. But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world, business ventures, and just seeing what's out there and where I can find my place."

Gronkowski informed Tampa Bay of his plans to retire on June 13, later informing the public on June 21.

His brother, Chris Gronkowski, has a business called Ice Shaker, the sponsor of the event Gronkowski attended on Tuesday. Rob Gronkowski plans to be involved in the company.

Shortly after Gronkowski's retirement, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said it would be hard for Gronk to turn town a phone call from Brady if it were to come again.

Gronk shot that idea down as well.

"Drew is the No. 1 football agent out there, and he loves anything that has to do with the NFL and loves to see his players always playing," Gronkowski said. "I would answer, obviously, the greatest quarterback of all time. Ask him how he's doing. Tell him I'm doing good. But I wouldn't go back to football, no."

In 11 NFL seasons, the five-time Pro Bowler amassed 9,286 yards on 621 receptions, scoring 92 touchdowns along the way. Gronkowski is also the postseason leader in receiving yards by a tight end, with 1,163, and played an integral role in four of Brady's seven championships.

Despite that, and a chance to pursue a fifth ring, Gronk has decided to hang it up for good.

