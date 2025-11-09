Rob Gronkowski to Sign 1-Day Contract with New England, Be 'a Patriot for Life'
If there was any confusion about who Rob Gronkowski was rooting for Sunday between the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 12-year NFL veteran cleared things up on "FOX NFL Sunday."
"Here's some news first, everyone," Gronkowski said. "I am signing a one-day contract with the Patriots this week coming up to retire as a Patriot and be a Patriot for life … so I'm going with the Patriots."
Gronkowski then kidded his former quarterback and good friend Tom Brady.
"I know Tom, and he is still bitter (that) the Patriots let him go for his final three seasons in the NFL, so he's secretly rooting for the Buccaneers."
"Hey, I got great friends on both sides," Brady chimed in. "I'm not saying who I'm rooting for. I'm not really rooting for one or the other, but one team built me a statue, so the ball's in your court, Tampa. Just saying!"
Gronkowski, a second-round draft pick by New England in 2010, played for the Patriots from 2010-18, winning three Super Bowls with the franchise and cementing himself as one of the NFL's all-time greatest tight ends. After a year of retirement, he continued his playing career with the Bucs from 2020-21, reuniting with Brady and winning Super Bowl LV.
Gronkowski still holds a handful of NFL records, including the most 100-yard games by a tight end (32) and the most total touchdowns by a tight end (93).
Earlier Sunday, Gronkowski rappelled down the side of a five-story building at the FOX Sports Studios lot in Los Angeles during a two-hour special-edition broadcast of "FOX NFL Sunday" in honor of Veterans Day.
