Reports: Texans OC Bobby Slowik, QB coach Jerrod Johnson returning to Houston in 2024

Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, who helped first-year signal-caller C.J. Stroud construct one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history, are staying put on head coach DeMeco Ryans' staff, according to reports.

Sports Illustrated reported Slowik has agreed to a new contract with the Texans that gives him a significant raise after he interviewed for multiple head-coaching jobs this offseason. NFL Media and ESPN reported that Johnson, who interviewed for offensive coordinator roles with other teams, has also told those teams he's staying in Houston after getting an extension and raise of his own.

The news is a huge boost for Stroud and the Texans after they rode an unlikely turnaround in Ryans' first year behind Stroud's ascent to a 10-7 record, AFC South title and wild-card round playoff win over the Cleveland Browns — after winning no more than four games in each of the previous three seasons. Stroud is the heavy front-runner to win 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

With cap space to spend in the NFL's upcoming free agency and several standout young players — including pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr., whom the Texans traded up to select at No. 3 overall last year after picking Stroud at No. 2 — Houston suddenly looks like a serious contender in a loaded AFC.

Slowik had interviewed for head-coaching positions with several teams, including the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders who still have vacancies in that role, in recent weeks. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, another hot candidate for those roles, is also reportedly staying put.

Previously the San Francisco 49ers' pass game coordinator, Slowik is eventually expected to be the next member of the famed Kyle Shanahan coaching tree to become a head coach. Shanahan's protégés now with head-coaching jobs include the Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay, the Green Bay Packers' Mike LaFleur and the Miami Dolphins' Mike McDaniel, all of whom led their respective teams to the playoffs this past season. Two of Shanahan's former defensive coordinators in San Francisco are also now head coaches — Ryans, who brought Slowik with him to Houston last offseason, and Robert Saleh of the New York Jets.

Shanahan himself, of course, is preparing to coach in his second Super Bowl in five seasons after the 49ers beat the Detroit Lions in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

