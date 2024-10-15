Report: Steelers elevate Russell Wilson to first team, QB in line to start Sunday
It appears Davante Adams won't be the only star making his debut with his new team when the New York Jets take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers are reportedly planning to give Russell Wilson first-team practice reps this week, and coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the veteran QB is under consideration to start for the first time this season over Justin Fields on Sunday. Fields had helped the Steelers to a 4-2 record while Wilson dealt with a lingering calf injury and remained in the role even as Wilson came off the injury report in recent weeks.
Fields, the former Chicago Bears signal-caller, had put up solid stats over his six starts to complement the Steelers' trademark strong defense. He had a 66.3% completion rate with 1,106 pass yards, five touchdowns and one interception, as well as 231 rushing yards on 55 attempts for five more touchdowns on the ground. However, he's also fumbled six times this season, though five of those fumbles were recovered by the Steelers.
Wilson entered training camp as the presumptive starting quarterback over Fields after both were acquired in the offseason — Wilson via free agency after his release from the Denver Broncos and Fields via trade with the Bears — but Wilson's calf injury allowed Fields to vault the nine-time Pro Bowler in the Steelers' depth chart, until now.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
