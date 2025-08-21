National Football League Report Says Bullet Was Fired Into Chiefs Coach Andy Reid's Office Last Spring Published Aug. 21, 2025 11:12 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A bullet was fired into Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid's office at the team's practice facility last spring while he was inside, the Kansas City Star reported Wednesday.

The Star, citing multiple sources, reported Reid was working alone in his office in early May 2024 when a bullet fired from outside the building broke through glass and left a hole through the window and blinds. It got lodged in a wall between his bathroom and the entry door to his office. The team installed bulletproof glass soon afterward.

The Star reported two more bullets hit the facility, with one striking the third floor and another an outdoor air-conditioning unit. Few people in the organization knew about the incident.

A Chiefs spokesman declined comment to the AP on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just months after Reid led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship repeat and their third title in a five-year span. They won the AFC again last season, only to lose to Philadelphia.

Reid has a 273-146-1 record in 12 seasons with the Chiefs and 14 with the Eagles. He ranks fourth on the NFL's all-time wins list behind Don Shula, George Halas and Bill Belichick.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

