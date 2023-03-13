National Football League Commanders reportedly sign offensive lineman Andrew Wylie Updated Mar. 13, 2023 2:37 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Veteran right tackle Andrew Wylie will sign a three-year, $24 million deal with the Washington Commanders, according to multiple reports.

Wylie follows offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy to the Commanders after the two won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He comes at No. 44 in the Fox Sports NFL free-agency rankings.

Super Bowl LVII could have been his biggest endorsement, as he and his offensive line mates allowed no sacks to the vaunted Philly front. With a generational QB, the Chiefs should try to keep their O-line intact as much as possible for as long as possible.





Wylie spent time on the practice squads of the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 before landing with the Chiefs, where he eventually worked his way up to being a starter. The 28-year-old has won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs.

Wylie came out of Eastern Michigan as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

