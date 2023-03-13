National Football League
National Football League

Commanders reportedly sign offensive lineman Andrew Wylie

Updated Mar. 13, 2023 2:37 p.m. EDT

Veteran right tackle Andrew Wylie will sign a three-year, $24 million deal with the Washington Commanders, according to multiple reports.

Wylie follows offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy to the Commanders after the two won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He comes at No. 44 in the Fox Sports NFL free-agency rankings. 

Analysis From Fox Sports' free-agent rankings:

quote

Super Bowl LVII could have been his biggest endorsement, as he and his offensive line mates allowed no sacks to the vaunted Philly front. With a generational QB, the Chiefs should try to keep their O-line intact as much as possible for as long as possible.



Wylie spent time on the practice squads of the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 before landing with the Chiefs, where he eventually worked his way up to being a starter. The 28-year-old has won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs.

Wylie came out of Eastern Michigan as an undrafted free agent in 2017. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Washington Commanders
Kansas City Chiefs
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Mike McGlinchey agrees to reported 5-year, $87.5M deal with Broncos
Mike McGlinchey agrees to reported 5-year, $87.5M deal with Broncos
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes