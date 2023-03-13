Commanders reportedly sign offensive lineman Andrew Wylie
Veteran right tackle Andrew Wylie will sign a three-year, $24 million deal with the Washington Commanders, according to multiple reports.
Wylie follows offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy to the Commanders after the two won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He comes at No. 44 in the Fox Sports NFL free-agency rankings.
Analysis From Fox Sports' free-agent rankings:
Super Bowl LVII could have been his biggest endorsement, as he and his offensive line mates allowed no sacks to the vaunted Philly front. With a generational QB, the Chiefs should try to keep their O-line intact as much as possible for as long as possible.
Wylie spent time on the practice squads of the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 before landing with the Chiefs, where he eventually worked his way up to being a starter. The 28-year-old has won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs.
Wylie came out of Eastern Michigan as an undrafted free agent in 2017.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Vitali: It's time for the Packers to trust Jordan Love
- Lamar Jackson's landing spots: Which teams could sign the QB?
- Daniel Jones must make good on Giants' huge investment
- 2023 NFL free-agent top-50 rankings: Lamar Jackson atop deep group of QBs
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- Texas spring storylines: Can Arch Manning win Longhorns’ QB battle?
- Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
- Pau Gasol thinking of Kobe Bryant ahead of Lakers honor: ‘He elevated me.’
- Jim Boeheim defined Syracuse basketball in every way
- Early bettors backing Justin Fields to win NFL MVP award in 2023-24
- Jalen Ramsey reportedly traded to the DolphinsCommanders sign Daron Payne to 4-year, $90 million dealNFL odds on Lamar Jackson's next team, including Raiders, Jets, Panthers, Bears
- Bills sign All-Pro LB Matt Milano to 2-year extensionC.J. Stroud new betting favorite to be No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL DraftDolphins' Tyreek Hill wins men's 60-meter dash at U.S. Track & Field championships
- Reports: Bears trade No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft to PanthersLamar Jackson's landing spots: Which teams could sign the QB?
- Jalen Ramsey reportedly traded to the DolphinsCommanders sign Daron Payne to 4-year, $90 million dealNFL odds on Lamar Jackson's next team, including Raiders, Jets, Panthers, Bears
- Bills sign All-Pro LB Matt Milano to 2-year extensionC.J. Stroud new betting favorite to be No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL DraftDolphins' Tyreek Hill wins men's 60-meter dash at U.S. Track & Field championships
- Reports: Bears trade No. 1 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft to PanthersLamar Jackson's landing spots: Which teams could sign the QB?