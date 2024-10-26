National Football League RB Dalvin Cook to make Cowboys debut vs. 49ers on Sunday night Updated Oct. 26, 2024 3:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Looking for any way to boost their running game, the Dallas Cowboys are elevating Dalvin Cook from their practice squad, ESPN reported on Saturday.

Cook, a four-time Pro Bowler for the Minnesota Vikings who has bounced around the last two seasons, is expected to make his Cowboys debut against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Cook was signed to the Cowboys practice squad a week before the season started, watching while the Dallas running game has managed just 77.2 yards per game, last in the NFL. Ezekiel Elliott, a two-time rushing champ for Dallas who rejoined his original team in the offseason, hasn't been effective with his limited opportunities.

Cook, 29, has four 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, all with the Vikings. That includes a 1,500-yard, 16-touchdown campaign in 2020. He has also played for the Jets and Ravens.

Rico Dowdle leads the Cowboys (3-3) in rushing this season, with 246 yards and zero touchdowns. Elliott has 115 yards on 38 carries, an average of just 3.0 yards per carry.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

