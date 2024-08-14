National Football League
National Football League
Ravens TE Mark Andrews with no apparent injuries after car accident en route to team's facility
Published Aug. 14, 2024 1:41 p.m. ET
The Baltimore Ravens said tight end Mark Andrews was in a car accident while driving to the team's practice facility Wednesday but appeared uninjured.
Andrews was evaluated by medical staff at the facility and then attended morning meetings. He was already scheduled for a non-practice day Wednesday and is expected back soon.
"I appreciate everyone's thoughts and well wishes," Andrews said in a statement. "This is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seat belts and remaining alert while driving a car."
ADVERTISEMENT
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
share
recommended
-
49ers, Brandon Aiyuk reportedly not far apart on a deal
When is the right time to start a rookie QB? Those who’ve made the call tell all
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: 49ers, Chiefs co-favorites; Seahawks surging
-
2024 NFL uniforms: Bengals confirm new orange pants after Madden leak
Aaron Rodgers 'regrets' infamous 'immunized' quote about COVID-19 vaccination
10 Most valuable NFL franchises: Cowboys valued at over $10 billion
-
Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix stand out in debuts of 6 first-round QBs
2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch
Cowboys' Micah Parsons believes CeeDee Lamb will be suited up for the Cowboys in Week 1
in this topic
recommended
-
49ers, Brandon Aiyuk reportedly not far apart on a deal
When is the right time to start a rookie QB? Those who’ve made the call tell all
2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: 49ers, Chiefs co-favorites; Seahawks surging
-
2024 NFL uniforms: Bengals confirm new orange pants after Madden leak
Aaron Rodgers 'regrets' infamous 'immunized' quote about COVID-19 vaccination
10 Most valuable NFL franchises: Cowboys valued at over $10 billion
-
Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix stand out in debuts of 6 first-round QBs
2024 NFL preseason schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, how to watch
Cowboys' Micah Parsons believes CeeDee Lamb will be suited up for the Cowboys in Week 1