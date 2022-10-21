National Football League Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins expected to have knee surgery, out 4-6 weeks 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Baltimore Ravens will be without a crucial part of their offense for the foreseeable future.

Running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery next week, keeping him sidelined for four to six weeks, according to ESPN.

Dobbins has appeared in four games for the Ravens this season, totaling 123 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 35 carries (3.5 yards per carry). He has also reeled in one receiving touchdown.

Dobbins missed all of last season due to a torn ACL, which came after being the team's No. 1 back in his rookie season (2020). He totaled 805 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns on 6.0 yards per carry in 2020. The Ravens selected Dobbins with the No. 55 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.

Baltimore is expected to get back RB Gus Edwards, who also missed the 2021 NFL season due to a torn ACL, in the near future. In the meantime, the Ravens will presumably lean on running backs Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill. Drake rushed for 119 yards on 10 carries and added a touchdown in the team's Week 6 loss to the New York Giants.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is the Ravens' leading rusher this season with 451 yards and two touchdowns.

Baltimore is 3-3, tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North. The Ravens host the Cleveland Browns (2-4) on Sunday.

