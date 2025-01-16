National Football League Lamar Jackson: 'I'm trying to beat' Josh Allen, not be friends Published Jan. 16, 2025 4:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A high-stakes showdown in the tundra commonly referred to as Buffalo, New York, is on tap for Sunday night, when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC divisional round.

Adding even more chill to the Orchard Park freeze, Jackson, who praised Allen's "uniqueness," explained why he's not close to Allen or any other quarterback for that matter.

"I have probably seen Josh [Allen] early on in our career going to certain events around the Super Bowl time and stuff like that, but in the offseason, I don't really chill with people [in] the offseason, especially not other quarterbacks," Jackson said when asked about his relationship with Allen, according to the Ravens' team website.

"Don't get me wrong, there's no problem or nothing like that, but we're competing with each other. I'm trying to beat you. I'm not trying to be your friend."

Jackson and Allen, who are the MVP front-runners this season, were each selected in the 2018 NFL Draft, with Allen being the third quarterback off the board (No. 7) and Jackson the fifth (No. 32).

Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP, and the Ravens are coming off a 28-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round which saw the four-time Pro Bowler rush for 81 yards, post a 132.0 passer rating and complete 76.2% of his passes (16 of 21). Meanwhile, Allen, a three-time Pro Bowler, and the Bills are fresh off a convincing 31-7 thrashing of the Denver Broncos. Allen posted a 135.4 passer rating and completed 76.9% of his passes (20 of 26) in the wild-card round.

The Ravens and Bills played in Week 4 this season, with Baltimore delivering a 35-10 smackdown on its home turf. Jackson and Allen have faced off a combined four times (regular season plus postseason) as starters, with the score evened at two apiece. That said, Buffalo was victorious in the quarterbacks' only playoff matchup, winning 17-3 at home in the divisional round of the 2020 season.

Jackson is coming off arguably the best regular season of his NFL career. As a passer, he totaled 4,172 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, four interceptions and an NFL-best 119.6 passer rating, while completing 66.7% of his passes. Jackson's yards and touchdown totals, passer rating and completion percentage (across a full season) were all career highs. He also rushed for 915 yards and four touchdowns on an NFL-high 6.6 yards per carry.

Allen, who didn't throw a pass in his brief appearance in Buffalo's Week 18 game against the New England Patriots, totaled 3,731 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 101.4 passer rating, while completing 63.6% of his passes. He also rushed for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on 5.2 yards per carry.

The winner of Baltimore-Buffalo plays the winner of the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

