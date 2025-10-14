Ravens HC John Harbaugh: 'We Still Believe' Playoffs are Possible Amid 1-5 Start

To say that the Baltimore Ravens are off to a bad start to the 2025 NFL season would be an understatement, but head coach John Harbaugh isn't ready to throw in the towel.

"Our focus is going forward and what we can accomplish for the next 11 games to try to earn our way into the playoffs, which obviously, as [it was] pointed out last night, has not been done very often with the record we have. But, we still believe we can do it," Harbaugh said about the Ravens' 1-5 start as part of an opening statement at his Monday availability.

"All of our focus goes to, really, two things; the bye week and working through every aspect and issue that we can [to] find every way we can be at our best going forward with the players we have."

In Week 1, Baltimore blew a 40-25 lead on the road against the Buffalo Bills with 7:16 remaining in the fourth quarter. Following a bounce-back win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, the Ravens lost to the Detroit Lions and then lost superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson to a hamstring injury in a 37-20 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Baltimore has lost both complete games that Jackson has missed, being outscored at home against the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams by a combined score of 61-13. Moreover, the Ravens are without All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) and fullback and five-time Pro Bowler Patrick Ricard (calf), among others.

Through six games, the Ravens are surrendering the most points in the NFL (32.3 per game) and are 29th in opponent total yards (380.8 per game).

If the Ravens managed to right the ship and make the postseason, they'd be just the fifth team to make the playoffs after starting 1-5 since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Under Harbaugh, the Ravens have posted 10-plus wins in six of the past seven complete seasons, missing the playoffs in 2021, the one year that they failed to log double-digit wins over that span.

Baltimore is entering its bye week, which it follows with a home matchup against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 26. Jackson and Smith are expected to return to action for the aforementioned Week 7 game.

