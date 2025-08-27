Ravens Extend Kyle Hamilton With Largest Contract Ever For a Safety
The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a four-year, $100.4 million extension with star safety Kyle Hamilton, making him the highest-paid safety in NFL history, per general manager Eric DeCosta.
The deal includes $82 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the contract, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the terms weren't announced.
Hamilton, an All-Pro in 2023, is entering his fourth NFL season. Baltimore drafted him in the first round in 2022, and he's performed brilliantly, helping the Ravens to NFC North titles each of the past two seasons with his versatility in their defensive scheme.
He started in 17 games in 2024 and recorded 107 combined tackles, 6 hits on the quarterback and a fumble recovery, with nearly as many solo tackles (77) as he had total tackles (81) the year prior.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
