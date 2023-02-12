National Football League Ravens' Calais Campbell announces he'll play in 2023 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Baltimore Ravens are figuring out what to do with quarterback Lamar Jackson. They don't have to worry about defensive end Calais Campbell.

Campbell confirmed Sunday that he'll return for the 2023 NFL season, during an appearance on NFL Network ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

Campbell totaled 36 combined tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2022, his third season with the Ravens. The 36-year-old will be entering the final season of a two-year deal with Baltimore.

Prior to being acquired by the Ravens in 2020, Campbell spent three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and nine seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Across his 15-year NFL career, Campbell has made six Pro Bowls and racked up 99 sacks.

