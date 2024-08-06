National Football League
Rams WR Puka Nacua out with knee injury but should be ready for season opener
Aug. 6, 2024

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is week to week after sustaining a knee injury in a joint practice against the Chargers on Sunday, but coach Sean McVay expects him to be available in time to play in the season opener at Detroit on Sept. 8.

"Really just had a little bit of bursa sac kind of bursted, and it's just going to be week to week with him," McVay said Tuesday. "Nothing serious, nothing structurally. He'll be in good shape and he'll recover and we'll be ready to go. No threat of anything for Detroit."

Nacua took advantage of a hamstring injury to Cooper Kupp in training camp last season to set the stage for a breakout rookie season, finishing with 105 catches for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns after being drafted in the fifth round out of BYU.

The injury happened when Nacua tried to make a catch in a red zone drill, McVay said. Nacua continued practicing before discomfort in the knee led him to leave the workout at the Chargers' new facility in El Segundo, California early.

Nacua's absence makes him the fourth starter on offense unavailable right now because of injury.

Right tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle), left tackle Alaric Jackson (ankle) and left guard Jonah Jackson (should) are all week to week.

With reserves Warren McClendon Jr. and KT Leveston also dealing with ankle injuries, the Rams made three offensive line signings earlier on Tuesday, bringing in Conor McDermott, Matt Kaskey and Alec Lindstrom.

"A lot of guys are having to push through," McVay said. "Added a few offensive linemen, we'll get familiar with those guys."

McDermott is the most experienced of the three additions, having played 54 games with 17 starts for the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and New England Patriots. The 31-year-old McDermott, who played in college at UCLA, started five games at tackle for the Patriots last season.

"He's a guy that has played a lot of meaningful football in this league," McVay said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

