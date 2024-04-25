National Football League Rams select Jared Verse with No. 19 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft Published Apr. 25, 2024 10:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Los Angeles Rams, who saw star defensive tackle Aaron Donald retire over the offseason, gave their pass rush a boost by selecting Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse with the No. 19 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Last season, Verse posted 41 total tackles including 12.5 tackles for a loss and also posted nine sacks. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Seminoles lineman had a 16.7% pressure rate, which was eighth in college football.

FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang had Verse ranked No. 18 in his top prospect rankings, praising Verse's ability to use his hands to beat blocks and his improvement as a run defender in 2023.

Verse, an Albany transfer, was a two-time first-team All-ACC defensive end.

