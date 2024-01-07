National Football League Rams' Puka Nucua breaks rookie receiving records for yards, catches Published Jan. 7, 2024 7:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL has a new all-time rookie receiving leader, and his name is Puka Nucua.

The Rams' electric young wideout is now the owner of the league's record for receiving yards in a player's first season. Nacua, the 177th overall pick in the 2023 draft, broke the record on a 7-yard reception from QB Carson Wentz during the third quarter of Los Angeles' final regular-season matchup against San Francisco.

The grab put him past Bill Groman's previous mark of 1,473, which Groman set in 1960. But Nacua wasn't finished just yet.

He doubled up on his historic day a play later, pulling in his 105th catch of the campaign to set a rookie record in that metric as well.

Nacua got off to a fiery start this season with former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp sidelined for the team's first five games with a hamstring issue. He excelled as Matthew Stafford's No. 1 option, pulling in five catches for 118 yards in his debut game, and nine grabs for 164 yards plus a TD in his second.

The BYU product's production didn't stall when his star teammate returned, as he racked up five more games with 100-plus receiving yards, and two with 150-plus.

Nacua, who is one of the leading candidates for this season's AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award, shared a heartfelt moment with his family after the catch that pushed him past Groman.

