Rams' Matthew Stafford underwent offseason elbow procedure

Rams' Matthew Stafford underwent offseason elbow procedure

1 day ago

There has been limited information all summer on the severity of Matthew Stafford's elbow issue. But it was big enough to require a procedure. 

The Super Bowl champion underwent a non-surgical procedure and PRP injection in his right elbow this offseason, per multiple reports

What impact it will have on the coming season, which kicks off Thursday night between the Rams and Bills, remains to be seen. Stafford and coach Sean McVay asserted earlier this week that the veteran quarterback currently has "no limitations" after a lengthy rehab in which he abstained from throwing for the bulk of the offseason.

His injury, interestingly, was similar to a recent one suffered by childhood friend and Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

The 34-year-old Stafford was diagnosed with "thrower's elbow," which McVay deemed abnormal for a QB and usually found in pitchers. Well, Kershaw, in fact, dealt with the same ailment last October. The three-time Cy Young winner recovered well enough to start the All-Star Game in July. 

He and Stafford, of course, both have title aspirations on their minds. The Rams gave eight-figure salaries to wide receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Bobby Wagner this offseason in an attempt to repeat.

Stafford finished the 2021 regular season with 4,886 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, 17 interceptions and a 102.9 quarterback rating, completing 67.2% of his passes. Across the team's four postseason games, Stafford totaled 1,188 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 108.3 quarterback rating, completing 70% of his passes.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are two years removed from winning the World Series and own the best record in MLB this season at 94-42. Kershaw owns a 2.62 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 102 strikeouts across 96.1 innings (17 starts) this season.

in this topic
share
Raiders extend star tight end Darren Waller
National Football League

Raiders extend star tight end Darren Waller

42 mins ago
NFL odds Week 1: Lines for every game, picks
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: Lines for every game, picks

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 1: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Ravens, Vikings, Eagles-Lions
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Ravens, Vikings, Eagles-Lions

3 hours ago
Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener
National Football League

Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener

5 hours ago
Is Jalen Ramsey no longer a lockdown cornerback?
National Football League

Is Jalen Ramsey no longer a lockdown cornerback?

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes