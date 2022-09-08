Rams' Matthew Stafford underwent offseason elbow procedure 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There has been limited information all summer on the severity of Matthew Stafford's elbow issue. But it was big enough to require a procedure.

The Super Bowl champion underwent a non-surgical procedure and PRP injection in his right elbow this offseason, per multiple reports.

What impact it will have on the coming season, which kicks off Thursday night between the Rams and Bills, remains to be seen. Stafford and coach Sean McVay asserted earlier this week that the veteran quarterback currently has "no limitations" after a lengthy rehab in which he abstained from throwing for the bulk of the offseason.

His injury, interestingly, was similar to a recent one suffered by childhood friend and Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

The 34-year-old Stafford was diagnosed with "thrower's elbow," which McVay deemed abnormal for a QB and usually found in pitchers. Well, Kershaw, in fact, dealt with the same ailment last October. The three-time Cy Young winner recovered well enough to start the All-Star Game in July.

He and Stafford, of course, both have title aspirations on their minds. The Rams gave eight-figure salaries to wide receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Bobby Wagner this offseason in an attempt to repeat.

Stafford finished the 2021 regular season with 4,886 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, 17 interceptions and a 102.9 quarterback rating, completing 67.2% of his passes. Across the team's four postseason games, Stafford totaled 1,188 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 108.3 quarterback rating, completing 70% of his passes.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are two years removed from winning the World Series and own the best record in MLB this season at 94-42. Kershaw owns a 2.62 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 102 strikeouts across 96.1 innings (17 starts) this season.