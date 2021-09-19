National Football League Raiders vs. Steelers odds: How to bet, picks, more 59 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Las Vegas Raiders visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday of Week 2.

Both teams come into this matchup with 1-0 records, but Pittsburgh struggled offensively against the Buffalo Bills in their season opener. Luckily for the Steelers, their defense is one of the best in the league and held the Bills to just 16 points in their Week 1 upset.

Las Vegas won a thriller on Monday, defeating the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in a dramatic overtime victory. The key to this game will be to see if Derek Carr and Co. can move the ball and score against this vaunted Steelers defense.

Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines, and total over/under for Las Vegas versus Pittsburgh, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS @ PITTSBURGH STEELERS (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -5.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Raiders +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "The Raiders are fresh off an exciting overtime win on Monday night against the Ravens, which is why this is an easy spot to fade the jubilant team.

Two years ago, in this space, we noted how much Jon Gruden hates to travel. Case in point, the Raiders' trip to London, which was a fade spot of the year and an easy Seahawks winner. Last year, the Raiders won a dramatic Monday night opener over the Saints, then traveled East to play the Patriots. In that game, Gruden & Co. were soundly beaten.

As for the Steelers, we took them in this column last week against the Bills. I'll almost always take Mike Tomlin in a big underdog spot. Favored by six here feels high, but the matchup in the trenches is terrible for the Raiders, as they may be down two starting offensive linemen.

Another reason to back Pittsburgh in this spot? Derek Carr and Gruden are just 5-10 against the spread in games at 1 p.m. EST.

PICK: Steelers (-5.5) to win by more than 5.5 points at FOX Bet

