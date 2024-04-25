National Football League Raiders select star tight end Brock Bowers with No. 13 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft Updated Apr. 25, 2024 9:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Former superstar Georgia tight end Brock Bowers has been selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bowers was instrumental to the Bulldogs' back-to-back national title runs as a true freshman in 2021 and true sophomore in 2022, and he was still a major focal point in Georgia's offense in 2023 despite battling injuries that limited him to just 10 games.

The Northern California native, considered one of the best tight end prospects in years to come through the NFL Draft, recorded 175 catches, 2,538 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns in his college career. He even rushed for another 193 yards and five more scores.

The three-time first-team All-American also became the first back-to-back John Mackey Award winner in the history of the award, which honors the best tight end in college football.

