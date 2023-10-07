National Football League
Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo is out of concussion protocol
Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo is out of concussion protocol

Updated Oct. 7, 2023 10:37 a.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is out of concussion protocol and will start when Las Vegas hosts the Green Bay Packers on Monday night.

He went through practice Friday without restrictions for the first time since getting hurt.

Garoppolo missed one game because of the concussion, Sunday’s 24-17 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie Aidan O’Connell got the start.

"It was tough, but it is what it is," Garoppolo said. "Got to move past it at this point, just focus on Green Bay. Makes everything easier when you have an opponent for next week and we have to focus on that. So the train isn’t stopping, have to jump on and keep rolling with it."

He was injured Sept. 24 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but played the entire game. Garoppolo was checked for a potential concussion afterward.

"There were some hits that game, so it could’ve been a number of different ones," Garoppolo said. "But really just after the game, the doctors grabbed me, started going through it, and next thing I knew I was in the protocol. So, weird situation, but we got through it."

The Raiders (1-3) face a pivotal game against the Packers (2-2). Las Vegas has lost three games in a row.

"We’re getting there," Garoppolo said. "Every day, it’s what we’re trying to do. We have to take care of the ball, starting with myself. I think that’s where it all starts. But after that it’s just about making plays. We’ve got playmakers all over the field, just have to get them the rock."

Reporting by The Associated Press.


 

