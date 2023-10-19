National Football League
Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) reportedly won’t play Sunday at Chicago
National Football League

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) reportedly won’t play Sunday at Chicago

Published Oct. 19, 2023 6:03 p.m. ET

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not play Sunday because of a back injury when Las Vegas visits the Chicago Bears, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Raiders have not announced Garoppolo's playing status.

Either 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell will start for Las Vegas. Hoyer played the second half of Sunday's 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots when Garoppolo was injured. O'Connell, however, started and played the entire game when the Raiders lost at the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-17, on Oct. 1.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Wednesday that the week of practice would determine the starter should Garoppolo not play.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There are a few balls in the air right now that we’re going to have to sort through," McDaniels said.

Garoppolo didn't practice Wednesday, a strong sign he wouldn't be ready to face the Bears. However, tests showed there was no internal damage, and McDaniels expressed optimism Monday that Garoppolo wouldn't be out long term.

Garoppolo has completed 68% of his passes for 1,079 yards with seven touchdowns and a league-high eight interceptions.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Las Vegas Raiders
Chicago Bears

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Caleb Williams shakes off 'first bad game,' claps back at Notre Dame heckler before USC-Utah

Caleb Williams shakes off 'first bad game,' claps back at Notre Dame heckler before USC-Utah

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes