Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) reportedly won’t play Sunday at Chicago
Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not play Sunday because of a back injury when Las Vegas visits the Chicago Bears, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Raiders have not announced Garoppolo's playing status.
Either 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell will start for Las Vegas. Hoyer played the second half of Sunday's 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots when Garoppolo was injured. O'Connell, however, started and played the entire game when the Raiders lost at the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-17, on Oct. 1.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Wednesday that the week of practice would determine the starter should Garoppolo not play.
"There are a few balls in the air right now that we’re going to have to sort through," McDaniels said.
Garoppolo didn't practice Wednesday, a strong sign he wouldn't be ready to face the Bears. However, tests showed there was no internal damage, and McDaniels expressed optimism Monday that Garoppolo wouldn't be out long term.
Garoppolo has completed 68% of his passes for 1,079 yards with seven touchdowns and a league-high eight interceptions.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]
-
2023 NFL odds: Detroit Lions' Super Bowl odds shorten after 5-1 start
Aaron Rodgers inspiring Jets as his Achilles recovery is 'ahead of schedule'
49ers' Deebo Samuel hits back at Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: 'No one knows who he is'
-
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
2023 NFL Week 7 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
2023 Best NFL linebackers: Fred Warner leads top 10 rankings followed by Roquan Smith
-
Mecole Hardman says he was hospitalized, lost feeling in his legs last season
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints: Prediction, odds, picks
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell receives contract extension to March 2027
Caleb Williams shakes off 'first bad game,' claps back at Notre Dame heckler before USC-Utah
-
2023 NFL odds: Detroit Lions' Super Bowl odds shorten after 5-1 start
Aaron Rodgers inspiring Jets as his Achilles recovery is 'ahead of schedule'
49ers' Deebo Samuel hits back at Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson: 'No one knows who he is'
-
2023 NFL Defense Rankings: Team Pass and Rush Stats
2023 NFL Week 7 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
2023 Best NFL linebackers: Fred Warner leads top 10 rankings followed by Roquan Smith
-
Mecole Hardman says he was hospitalized, lost feeling in his legs last season
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints: Prediction, odds, picks
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell receives contract extension to March 2027