National Football League Raiders, Marcus Peters reportedly agree to 1-year deal Published Jul. 24, 2023 6:10 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Raiders are making a key addition right before the onset of training camp.

Marcus Peters has agreed to a one-year deal to head to Las Vegas for the 2023 season, according to several reports. The value of the deal is unknown.

Prior to agreeing to a deal, Peters was widely viewed as one of the top remaining free agents left on the market. He had worked out with the Raiders earlier on Monday.

For the Raiders, signing Peters helps solidify their secondary. Las Vegas lost Rock Ya-Sin in free agency to the Ravens, who Peters last played with. The Raiders signed a pair of depth corners (Duke Shelley and Brandon Facyson) earlier in the offseason and selected Maryland corner Jakorian Bennett in the fourth round of the draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peters has been one of the game's top corners since he entered the league in 2015 with the Chiefs. He recorded 19 interceptions in his first three seasons in the league, earning a pair of Pro Bowl and All-Pro nods during that time.

Peters continued to rack up interceptions after the Chiefs traded him to the Rams in 2018, recording five in his season-plus with the team. The Ravens acquired him in the middle of the 2019 season. Peters had seven interceptions over the 2019 and 2020 seasons with Baltimore.

Just days before the 2021 season began, Peters tore his ACL, causing him to miss the entirety of that year. He had one interception in his return last season, adding 47 combined tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Peters will join the Raiders as they report for training camp on Tuesday and begin practicing on Wednesday.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Marcus Peters Las Vegas Raiders

share