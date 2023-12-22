National Football League Raiders' Jack Jones on Patrick Mahomes: 'Stop the magician, then the act is over' Updated Dec. 22, 2023 3:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) have a tall task ahead of them on Christmas Day, as they travel to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (9-5).

In Raiders cornerback Jack Jones' eyes, the key to victory is simple: Get the magician off the stage.

"It’s Patrick Mahomes we’ve got to stop. You stop the magician, then the act is over," Jones told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday.

Jones, who the Raiders claimed off waivers from the New England Patriots in November, also feels that he's more acclimated to Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I know the playbook a lot better, and I know a lot more people around the building," Jones said. "I’m a little more comfortable in the system, a lot more comfortable, actually. There’s still room for improvement, but I definitely feel better than when I got here."

Jones has appeared in four games for the Raiders this season, most notably pulling off a spectacular pick-six in the team's historic 63-21 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15. That marked the highest point total the Raiders have scored in a game in franchise history. All in all, Jones has logged two passes defended and 15 combined tackles in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Mahomes and the Chiefs have been somewhat stuck in the mud as of late, losing four of their last seven games. Mahomes has totaled 3,703 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, a career-high 13 interceptions and a 93.2 passer rating this season, while completing 67.4% of his passes. He has also rushed for 334 yards.

Kansas City is averaging just 22.8 points per game this season (10th in the NFL), its lowest output since Mahomes became the full-time starting quarterback in 2018.

The Raiders are 3-3 under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who was promoted when head coach Josh McDaniels was fired after Week 8. Following their Week 16 matchup in Kansas City, the Raiders wrap up the regular season with a road bout against the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) and a home game against the Denver Broncos (7-7).

Raiders smash Chargers 63-21 on Thursday Night Football

The Chiefs have dominated the AFC West rivalry with the Raiders, winning each of the last six games, as well as 18 of the last 21 games.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share