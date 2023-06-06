National Football League Raiders coach Josh McDaniels embracing Jimmy Garoppolo despite injury risk Published Jun. 6, 2023 3:05 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels sought a quarterback intimately familiar with his offense who could help unlock the explosive capabilities of his scheme. And despite Jimmy Garoppolo's extensive injury history, McDaniels chose to move on from longtime Raiders QB Derek Carr and reunite with his former quarterback from New England.

But with the revelation last week of Garoppolo's injury waiver due to a broken left foot that required surgery, it's fair to wonder if the 31-year-old veteran can stay on the field for an extensive period and meet lofty expectations in Las Vegas.

Comments from Pro Bowl receiver Davante Adams from an interview with The Ringer hinted at the seriousness of Garoppolo's injury situation, later revealed in a report from Pro Football Talk.

"[The front office] thinks this is the best bet for us right now to put us in a position to be urgent," Adams told The Ringer about the new iteration of the Las Vegas offense. "We don't see eye-to-eye on what we think is best for us right now."

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract with Las Vegas in March. However, the Raiders discovered a lingering left foot injury during a routine physical. Because of the tenuous availability for the team's new franchise quarterback, the Raiders converted a $22.5 million signing bonus to base salary in a way to protect themselves in case Garoppolo continues to be impacted by the foot injury he suffered last December with the San Francisco 49ers.

The clause, titled Addendum G, specifies that Garoppolo wouldn't have been able to sign his contract without a waiver because of the injury.

At the time of the injury, the 49ers determined that Garoppolo didn't need surgery as it wasn't deemed a Lisfranc fracture, but he underwent surgery after signing his contract with Las Vegas. The surgery and rehabilitation have caused Garoppolo to miss offseason work and will sideline him until at least the start of training camp.

Injury waivers are common in the NFL, but what makes this one unique is the amount of money and the player involved. It begs the question: Why move on from a Pro Bowl quarterback in Carr for an injury prone one in Garoppolo?

McDaniels' credibility as a head coach is under question again after his failed first stint with the Denver Broncos earlier in his career and not meeting expectations in his first season with the Raiders, finishing 6-11 in 2022.

Is McDaniels' new vision in Las Vegas just the old vision from Denver, where he hitched his wagon to Tim Tebow instead of a more talented Jay Cutler?

"I have no anxiety," McDaniels said when questioned about Garroppolo's availability for the regular season. "You guys might have anxiety, but I have no anxiety. I'm not going to put a time on it, or a day or anything. But like I said, I have no anxiety. I feel pretty good about it."

Garoppolo played just one full season in five years as the starting quarterback for the 49ers since 2017. He suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in 2018, dealt with a high-ankle sprain during the 2020 season and a broken thumb and sprained shoulder in 2021.

Garoppolo spent the entire offseason last year recovering from surgery on his throwing shoulder performed in March 2022. He finished on injured reserve in three of the past five seasons in San Francisco, including missing the second half of the 2022 season with the broken foot.

However, Garoppolo helped San Francisco reach the Super Bowl and two NFC title games during his tenure. The 49ers were 42-19 (including postseason) in games the Eastern Illinois product started and 16-30 when he was not on the field.

What Garoppolo gives McDaniels is someone who can expertly execute the offense the coach brought over from New England.

The engines of the Las Vegas offense will be running back Josh Jacobs and Adams. Jacobs, 25, led the NFL in rushing (1,653) and total yards from scrimmage (2,053) in 2022, earning first-team All-Pro honors.

After starting the season 2-7, the Raiders then went 4-4. Over those last eight games, Jacobs averaged 104 rushing yards a contest, including a franchise-record 229 rushing yards in an overtime win on the road against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12.

Adams finished with 100 receptions for 1,516 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in his first season with the Raiders, also earning All-Pro honors.

According to Next Gen Stats, Garoppolo has completed 71.3% of his passes for 3,675 yards, with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions on play-action since 2019 for a 109.0 passer rating.

Las Vegas can create space in the middle of the field because of Jacobs' effectiveness running the football and boast one of the best downfield threats in the game in those situations in Adams. And Garoppolo has proven ability to connect over the middle of the field during his NFL career.

But for McDaniels and the Raiders, the key will be keeping Garoppolo healthy once the season begins.

"I don't worry about the things I can't control," McDaniels said about Garoppolo's ongoing recovery. "I have very good information we're going to be fine. Nothing has happened that would have changed that."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

