National Football League That Was Quick! Amari Cooper Reportedly Retiring After One Week With Raiders Updated Sep. 4, 2025 2:36 p.m. ET

That's all, folks!

Just one week after reuniting with the franchise that drafted him, Amari Cooper has informed the Las Vegas Raiders that he's retiring from the NFL, according to NFL Media.

Last week, Las Vegas signed the 31-year-old Cooper to a one-year deal, which coincided with No. 1 wide receiver Jakobi Meyers requesting a trade. Cooper, a five-time Pro Bowler, split the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, totaling a combined 44 receptions for 547 yards and four touchdowns.

The Raiders selected Cooper with the No. 4 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He totaled 1,000-plus receiving yards and Pro Bowl honors in each of his first two seasons in the NFL with the Raiders, who traded Cooper to the Dallas Cowboys during the 2018 season. Cooper played for Dallas through 2021, with the Cowboys trading him to the Browns in the 2022 offseason.

In 2023, Cooper totaled a career-high 1,250 receiving yards with the Browns, who traded him to the Bills during the 2024 season. Cooper tallied 1,000-plus receiving yards in seven of his 10 seasons in the NFL (2015-24).

The Raiders have a new head coach in Pete Carroll and a new quarterback in Geno Smith. They open their 2025 regular season on the road against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

