Vick's QB7: A Path Back To Glory

Michael Vick has seen it all as a quarterback in the NFL, from being drafted No. 1 overall in 2001 to being a longtime starter to becoming a backup and then a starter again.

Right now, Jameis Winston is trying to follow Vick's path back to glory.

In the latest edition of "QB7: Special Edition," New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston joined FOX Sports' Michael Vick to discuss his time playing alongside Drew Brees, his impending free agency and advice he might give to his younger self.

Here are a few highlights from the sit-down:

Winston on playing behind Drew Brees

It isn't often that the league leader in passing yards becomes a backup the next season, but that is the situation in which Jameis Winton found himself after he signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints last offseason.

Winston, who threw for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2019, played behind Saints icon Drew Brees in 2020 and said it was a blessing for him to soak up knowledge from a future Hall of Fame quarterback and head coach Sean Payton.

"Man, it was a blessing. As you know, when you start to learn how to really take control of the offense and you see someone who has built this reputation with this coach, built this continuity with this coach, you see how the ins and outs work inside of this organization, and you learn how to prepare for your next opportunity of being that main guy. You learn how to command that whole building.

"I pride myself on how I prepare and how I approach the game, but seeing someone who has done it for a very long time, come to work every day with that rookie mentality, willing to learn, seeing how he had full control of this offense, being willing to voice his opinion and willing to put in things that perfected his craft opposed to anything else."

On free agency

The 2021 NFL offseason could be filled with quarterback turnover, with several big-name quarterbacks possibly on the move.

Winston's one-year deal with the Saints is up, so the 2015 No. 1 pick could be one of the quarterbacks finding a new home for next season.

"Free agency has really been behind my mind, man. I have been studying, I've been planning, what are some schemes that I like moving forward? What are some schemes that I want to implement in my next location? Wherever I am.

"But ultimately when you think about free agency, bro — you know it, I know it. It's about winning. I want to be a part of an organization that is ready to win and willing to win. That's all I'm focused on is winning."

On the advice he'd give to rookie Jameis

Winston has experienced the highs and lows of being a starting quarterback in the NFL. He has led the league in passing yards, and he has led the league in turnovers.

Those ups and downs make him a great candidate to offer advice to the next generation, but what advice would the veteran tell the rookie version of himself?

"I would tell myself: One play is not going to win the game for you. You can't win the game off of one big play. Take your completions. Let your consistency outlast everything else. That's one thing I admire about Drew Brees ... you know what you are going to get from Drew every single day."

Check out the entire episode below.

