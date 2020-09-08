National Football League QB7: Michael Vick X Jacoby Brissett 6 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Michael Vick might have a soft spot in his heart for Jacoby Brissett after this past week.

"What's your reasoning for wearing No. 7?" Vick asked.

"You," said Brisett. "You."

In the latest edition of QB7: Special Edition, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett joined FOX Sports' Michael Vick to discuss his time playing alongside Tom Brady, his new role in Indy, and how's he become a team and community leader this offseason.

Here are a few of the highlights from the sit-down:

Brissett on working with Philip Rivers

After spending the past 16 seasons with the Chargers franchise, veteran QB Philip Rivers made his way to Indianapolis this offseason, signing a 1-year deal with the Colts.

Brissett – who started 15 games for Indy last season and has started 30 games over the past three seasons for the Colts – will now move to the backup role, but he's finding the silver lining by becoming a confidant for his teammates and by learning from Rivers.

"There's not a lot that you haven't seen in the NFL from that position. The questions that he's asking in meetings, and that he's asking me ... some of the stuff, I'm like, 'Man, you're crazy for thinking that,' but then it makes sense ... It's been cool to sit back and see that from my perspective.

"This is just another opportunity for me to learn from somebody that's seen it all. It's making me a better man off the field. It's making me a better leader. You gotta find different ways to lead. I was the guy that everybody went to last year, and then kinda shifting, but also still being the guy everybody can come to behind the scenes, and also, Philip can come to."

On Tom Brady signing with Tampa Bay

Before he landed in Indianapolis in 2017, Brissett spent a single season in New England, the team that drafted him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

In that one year, he and Jimmy Garoppolo served as the backups for the legendary Tom Brady, who also left his long-time home for a change of scenery this offseason, similar to Rivers.

"I was shocked just like everybody else was," Brissett said of Brady's move to Tampa Bay. "I just couldn't see him in another jersey ... I talked to him one day and I was like, 'Welcome to Florida' because I'm from Florida, and it just all made sense. He seemed really happy with his decision.

Brissett also gave a little insight into Brady's psyche.

"Once he puts something in his head, he's gonna go and run with it."

On registering his teammates to vote

On Aug. 27, the Colts came to work, but putting on pads and going over schemes wasn't the central focus of the day.

Instead, Brissett led an effort to make sure every player on the team was registered to vote, saying that their was "100 percent participation" from the squad.

"We did it in the team room," Brissett told Vick. "You can do it from your phone nowadays ... We needed to do it. There's no better time than now."

