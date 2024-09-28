National Football League
QB Tyler Huntley starting for Dolphins vs. Titans, Tim Boyle to be backup
National Football League

QB Tyler Huntley starting for Dolphins vs. Titans, Tim Boyle to be backup

Published Sep. 28, 2024 1:29 p.m. ET

The Miami Dolphins will turn to Tyler "Snoop" Huntley at quarterback when they face the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

With backup Skylar Thompson nursing a rib injury suffered last Sunday at Seattle, Huntley and Tim Boyle were Miami's options for Week 4. Tua Tagovailoa remains out with a concussion.

Mon 11:30 PM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Miami Dolphins
MIA

Coach Mike McDaniel said the decision to go with Huntley came down to the quarterback's experience and his teammates' positive response to him since he arrived in Miami. The Dolphins signed him off the Ravens' practice squad on Sept. 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Snoop has started multiple and many big games," McDaniel said Saturday. "As a quarterback, just understanding exactly what is required to win over teammates to take the place of somebody else and be able to assert their own personality, their own skill set, their own traits within the offense and lead people."

Huntley was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after helping lead Baltimore to the playoffs in place of an injured Lamar Jackson. He has a 64.6% career completion percentage and gives the Dolphins depth as a runner.

It will be a homecoming for Huntley, who grew up in South Florida but went to college in Utah before spending the first four seasons of his career mostly in Baltimore.

"That’s just a child’s dream," Huntley said this week. "Being able to play for your home team, man, that’s just something everybody doesn’t get to come across."

Boyle will be Huntley's backup on Monday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Miami Dolphins
Tennessee Titans
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NFL Bad Beats: Giants cover after Brandon Aubrey misses late FG

2024 NFL Bad Beats: Giants cover after Brandon Aubrey misses late FG

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes