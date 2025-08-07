Indianapolis Colts
QB Anthony Richardson Leaves Colts' Preseason Game After Taking A Hard Shot
Updated Aug. 7, 2025 8:14 p.m. ET

Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson left the Colts' preseason game at Baltimore in the first quarter Thursday night after taking a crunching sack from David Ojabo.

The Ravens pass rusher had a clean run at Richardson, who is competing with Daniel Jones for the Indianapolis starting job at quarterback. After the sack, Richardson jogged to the sideline and was replaced by Jones.

Jones was also at QB for the team's next offensive drive.

The plan for Indianapolis prior to the game was for Richardson to start and play 1 1/2 quarters, with Jones playing half a quarter.

Richardson did guide the Colts to a field goal on his first drive.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

