Pro Bowl LB Shaquil Barrett unretires to resume career with Buccaneers

Two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Shaquil Barrett is rejoining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs signed the two-time Super Bowl champion on Saturday, while also announcing safety Jordan Whitehead was activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's home game against the Carolina Panthers.

Barrett spent five seasons with Tampa Bay from 2019 to 2023. He led the NFL with a franchise-record 19.5 sacks in his first year with the Bucs, then helped the team win its second Super Bowl title the following season.

In all, Barrett started 70 games with Tampa Bay, amassing 45 sacks, 15 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three interceptions.

He was released last winter in a salary cap move, signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins in free agency, then abruptly announced his retirement on social media before the start of training camp in July.

Barrett, who also won a Super Bowl during a four-season stint with the Denver Broncos, decided to unretire last month. He signed with the Bucs after clearing waivers earlier in the week.

Whitehead has missed the past four games with a pectoral injury. His return comes of the heels of the Bucs placing safety Christian Izien on IR with a pectoral injury.

On Saturday, the Bucs also activated rookie wide receiver Kameron Johnson from IR and elevated punter Jack Browning to the active roster from the practice squad.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

