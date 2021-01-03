National Football League NFL Playoff Scenario Tracker 27 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Just a few more hours and the 2020 NFL playoff picture will be completely clear.

For now, though, there's still quite a bit up in the air. Let's take a look at how the postseason is shaping up after the early window of games in Week 17, from who's in to who's out.

AFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

Who's in at the moment:

1. Kansas City Chiefs (clinched 1-seed)

2. Buffalo Bills (clinched 2-seed)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (clinched 3-seed)

4. Tennessee Titans (would clinch 4-seed with win OR Colts loss)

5. Baltimore Ravens (clinched 5-seed)

6. Cleveland Browns (clinched 6-seed)

7. TBD

Who's still alive:

Indianapolis Colts (clinch playoff berth with win)

Miami Dolphins (clinch playoff berth with Colts loss)

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

What it means: The Titans would win the AFC South and clinch the 4-seed with a win. Tennessee has clinched a playoff berth due to the Dolphins' loss.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

What it means: The Colts would win the AFC South and clinch the 4-seed with a win and a Titans loss to the Texans. Indianapolis would instead clinch the 7-seed (the final Wild Card berth) with a win if the Titans win. The Colts are eliminated with a loss.

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

Result: Bills 35, Dolphins 13

What it means: The Bills clinched the 2-seed in the AFC with the win and locked the Steelers into the 3-seed. The Dolphins need an Indianapolis loss to clinch the 7-seed.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Result: Ravens 38, Bengals 3

What it means: The Ravens clinched the 5-seed (the top Wild Card berth) in the AFC with the win and Miami's loss.

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Result: Browns 24, Steelers 22

What it means: The Browns clinched the 6-seed (the second Wild Card berth) in the AFC with the win, due to the Ravens clinching the 5-seed with Baltimore's win.

NFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

Who's in at the moment:

1. Green Bay Packers (would clinch 1-seed with win vs. Bears OR Seahawks loss vs. 49ers)

2. New Orleans Saints (would clinch 2-seed with win and Packers loss OR Seahawks loss; could clinch 1-seed with win, Packers loss, and Seahawks win)

3. Seattle Seahawks (clinched at least 3-seed; would clinch 2-seed with win, Saints win and Packers loss OR win, Packers win and Saints loss; would clinch 1-seed with win, Packers loss and Saints loss)

4. Washington Football Team (would clinch 4-seed with win)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (clinched 5-seed)

6. Los Angeles Rams (would clinch playoff berth with win OR Bears loss)

7. Chicago Bears (would clinch playoff berth with win OR Cardinals loss)

Who's still alive:

Arizona Cardinals (would clinch playoff berth with win)

New York Giants (would clinch playoff berth with Washington loss)

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

What it means: The Packers would clinch the 1-seed in the NFC with a win. With a loss, Green Bay could still clinch the 2-seed with a Saints loss and Seahawks win. The Bears would clinch the 7-seed (the final Wild Card berth) in the NFC with a win.

New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers

What it means: The Saints would clinch the 2-seed in the NFC with a win. New Orleans would clinch the 1-seed with a win, Packers loss, and Seahawks win.

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

What it means: The Seahawks would clinch the 2-seed in the NFC with a win, Packers win and Saints loss OR a win, Saints win and Packers loss. The Seahawks would clinch the 1-seed with a win, Packers loss, and Saints loss.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

What it means: Either the Cardinals or Rams would clinch a playoff berth with a win.

Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles

What it means: Washington would win the NFC East and clinch the 4-seed in the NFC with a win.

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys

Result: Giants 23, Cowboys 19

What it means: The Cowboys were eliminated with the loss. The Giants would clinch the 4-seed if Washington loses to the Eagles.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Result: Buccaneers 44, Falcons 27

What it means: The Buccaneers clinched the 5-seed (the top Wild Card berth) in the NFC with the win.

This is a developing story.

