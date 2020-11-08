National Football League Steelers Sneak by Cowboys, Tua Moves to 2-0 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The second slate of Sunday games featured a close-call in Dallas, a rookie remaining undefeated, and the Chargers losing – again – in nailbiting fashion.

Check out the takeaways from these three afternoon games:

Steelers use D to survive scare

While the Steelers offense looked to be bending and breaking on Sunday against the lowly Dallas Cowboys, the Pittsburgh defense did no such thing.

A fourth quarter, red zone interception from Minkah Fitzpatrick changed Pittsburgh's fate on Sunday, as the Steelers capitalized on the forced turnover by scoring nine unanswered points to end the game and move to 8-0 on the season.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, but it was the defense that stole the show.

Fitzpatrick also added a fumble recovery to Sunday's stat sheet, and the Steelers stopped Dallas on both of their red zone attempts.

And despite a valiant team effort from the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh continues its reign as the sole undefeated team left in the league.

Tua moves to 2-0

In his second-career NFL start, Tua moved closer to silencing any remaining doubters, completing 71.4 percent of his throws for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

His longest toss of the day was a 35-yard dime to receiver Preston Williams, who finished the day with 60 yards and a score.

Tua also added 35 yards on the ground, but his most important scamper of the day only covered about two yards.

The Dolphins defense aided Tua's effort, with a scoop-and-score after a fumble by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. And with it, Miami's defense scored for the second consecutive week.

Murray put the Cardinals on his back for most of the day, completing 80.8 percent of his passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns.

He was also the team's leading rusher – accounting for over half of Arizona's rushing yards – with a career-high 106 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

But it wasn't enough, as Tua left Arizona undefeated as an NFL starter.

AFC wild card?

After a 31-26 in-division win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) are now 4-1 on the road for the season and looking like one of the most dangerous teams in the AFC.

Las Vegas owns victories over New Orleans and Cleveland, and delivered Kansas City its only loss of the season.

Currently, Vegas is sixth in the AFC playoff picture, with its 2-0 division record placing them above Miami, Cleveland and Indianapolis, who also all sport 5-3 records.

