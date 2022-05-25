National Football League Steelers plan to name Omar Khan as new general manager 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly found their new general manager.

And much to the team's delight, it didn't have to go far to complete its search.

According to multiple reports, Pittsburgh is planning to name Omar Khan as its new GM. Khan has been with the organization for more than 20 years, first joining forces with the team in 2001 as a football operations coordinator.

Khan enters his new position with extensive knowledge of contractual dealings and salary limitations, after managing the Steelers' salary cap for more than a decade. He was promoted to the team's football administration department in 2011, where he served as director before advancing to a role as VP of football and business administration.

Then came his latest upgrade — to the head of all things "football and business" related in the Steel City.

Khan's hiring represents a vintage Steelers move — one based on loyalty and experience inside the organization's walls. He was born to an Indian father and a Honduran mother. He's the first person of both descents to hold an NFL GM position.

He held little prior experience in football operations before joining Pittsburgh, with his lone professional stint coming as a result of a student internship with the New Orleans Saints during his time at Tulane University. Following the brief internship, he was offered a full-time position with the squad at just 20 years of age.

Khan's salary cap savvy vaulted him to an unofficial role as the team's contract negotiator, which he used to strike huge deals with the likes of Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and T.J. Watt. Despite all three players being the highest-paid at their position, Khan's structural acumen allowed him to work the contracts in a way that allowed the team to retain other important players and acquire outside talent, all while consistently remaining under the cap.

Prior to his promotion with Pittsburgh, Khan interviewed with Chicago, Houston, Miami and the New York Jets for their GM positions.

Khan will replace outgoing GM Kevin Colbert, who retired after spending 22 seasons with the Steelers.

The team is also expected to hire Eagles VP of player personnel Andy Weidl as assistant GM.

