Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Round: Prediction, odds, picks

In the NFC Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the Philadelphia Eagles will match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles are the favorites, expected to win by at least a field goal but less than a touchdown (currently -3). A total of 43.5 points has been established for the matchup.

The Eagles enter the playoffs on a down note, losing five of their last six games and failing to hold their lead in the NFC East.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers come into the playoffs on a hot streak, having won five of their last six en route to capturing the NFC South.

Can Philadelphia turn it around, or will Tampa Bay continue to run hot?

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Eagles and Buccaneers — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from our betting analyst Will Hill.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds & Betting Lines

Eagles vs Buccaneers Betting Information updated as of January 11, 2024, 6:33 PM ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Eagles -3 -105 -115 43.5 -110 -110

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Tampa Bay (+3)

Pick OU: Over (43.5)

Prediction: Tampa Bay 26 - Philadelphia 19

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Will Hill

This is the game I am the least enthused about and the least confident in betting. However, I just simply cannot stomach laying points on the road with this Eagles squad who lost five out of their last six games to end the season.

These teams met in week 3 and the Eagles won comfortably, but that seems like a lifetime ago considering what’s happened since.

Three is the most important number in football when it comes to betting, so keep an eye out for a +3.5 — but it's only right I take the points with the Eagles limping into the playoffs.

PICK: Buccaneers (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay

Game Date: Monday, January 15, 2024

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Location: Tampa, Florida

TV: Watch on ABC/ESPN

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Recent Matchups

Philadelphia holds a 3-2 record against Tampa Bay in their last five matchups.

Philadelphia has been outpaced by 7 points in its last five tilts versus Tampa Bay.

Philadelphia Betting Info

Against the spread, Philadelphia is 7-8-2 this season.

The Eagles are 5-6-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Philadelphia contests this year have eclipsed the over/under 52.9% of the time (nine times in 17 games with a set point total).

When playing as moneyline favorites, the Eagles have won 71.4% of the time (10-4).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -162 or shorter, Philadelphia has an 8-4 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Eagles have a 61.8% chance to win this game, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Eagles Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 225.5 (3,834) 16 Rush yards 128.8 (2,190) 8 Points scored 25.5 (433) 7 Pass yards against 252.7 (4,296) 31 Rush yards against 103.4 (1,758) 10 Points allowed 25.2 (428) 30

Philadelphia's Key Players

Offense

Jalen Hurts has 3,858 passing yards through 17 games this year, averaging 226.9 per game with a 65.4% completion percentage and 23 touchdowns against 15 interceptions.

He has tacked on 605 rushing yards (35.6 per game) and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

A.J. Brown's 1,456 receiving yards this season (fifth in the NFL) have come from 158 targets and 106 receptions (eighth in the NFL). He's averaging 85.6 receiving yards and 6.2 catches per game, with seven receiving touchdowns.

D'Andre Swift's output on the ground this season includes 1,049 yards (fifth in the NFL) and five TDs. He is averaging 65.6 yards per game and 4.6 per attempt (11th in the NFL).

Swift also has 39 catches, 214 yards and one TD in the passing game.

DeVonta Smith has 81 receptions for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns. He's been targeted 112 times in the air attack, and averages 5.1 receptions and 66.6 yards through 16 games played.

Defense

On the defensive side, Reed Blankenship has 107 tackles, two TFL, and three interceptions in 2023.

Nicholas Morrow has 93 tackles, 12 TFL, and three sacks this season. He's third on the Eagles in tackles.

Kevin Byard has put up 122 tackles and one interception this year. He leads the Eagles in tackles.

Haason Reddick has 38 tackles, 13 TFL, 11 sacks, and one pass defended.

Tampa Bay Betting Info

Tampa Bay is 11-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Buccaneers have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Tampa Bay games have gone over the total six times this year.

The Buccaneers have entered the game as underdogs 11 times this season and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has entered six games this season as the underdog by +136 or more and is 3-3 in those contests.

The Buccaneers have a 42.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Buccaneers Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 224.2 (3,812) 17 Rush yards 88.8 (1,509) 32 Points scored 20.5 (348) 20 Pass yards against 248.9 (4,232) 29 Rush yards against 95.3 (1,620) 5 Points allowed 19.1 (325) 6

Tampa Bay's Key Players

Offense

Baker Mayfield is averaging 7.1 passing yards per attempt (15th in the NFL) and 237.9 yards per game this year, completing 64.3% of his passes on the way to 4,044 total yards (ninth in the NFL), 28 touchdowns (seventh in the NFL) and 10 interceptions through 17 games.

Mayfield has also rushed for one touchdown and 163 yards (third on the Buccaneers).

Rachaad White has scored six rushing touchdowns, while totaling 990 rushing yards (3.6 per carry and 58.2 per game).

White has also picked up 549 receiving yards (32.3 per game) on 64 catches (3.8 per game). He's been targeted 70 times and has caught three touchdown passes.

This season, Mike Evans has caught 79 passes for 1,255 receiving yards (ninth in the NFL) with 13 touchdowns through the air (first in the NFL). He has been targeted 136 total times and is averaging 4.6 receptions per game in 17 games played.

Chris Godwin has 83 catches for 1,024 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He averages 4.9 yards per game in 17 games and has been targeted 130 times.

Defense

So far in 2023, Antoine Winfield Jr. has 122 tackles, six TFL, six sacks, and three interceptions through 17 games.

Lavonte David has 133 tackles, 17 TFL, and 4.5 sacks. He leads the Buccaneers in tackles.

Devin White has 2.5 sacks as well as five TFL, 83 tackles, and two interceptions in the 2023 campaign.

YaYa Diaby has totaled 7.5 sacks (first on the Buccaneers) to go with 12 TFL and 39 tackles through 15 games.

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

